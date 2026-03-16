USAG Wiesbaden tests emergency responsiveness with readiness exercise

Photo By Sgt. 1st Class Christopher Osburn | Members of the U.S. Army Fire and Rescue, Wiesbaden Airfield, treat a mock casualty to safety during a simulated downed aircraft incident at Wiesbaden Army Airfield, Wiesbaden, Germany, Feb. 26, 2026. This was the culminating event of a weeklong U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden emergency response exercise designed to challenge Garrison staff and leadership to react to some of the worst events it may experience—while continuing to protect the community it serves. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Christopher Osburn) see less | View Image Page

WIESBADEN, Germany – U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden put its emergency response capabilities to the test during its latest installation-wide exercise Feb. 23-27.

From cyberattacks to a crash on the airfield, the Garrison faced a series of simulated scenarios that challenged its staff and leadership to react to some of the worst events it may experience—while continuing to protect the community it serves.

At the center of this effort is Ray Domenech, the USAG Wiesbaden installation emergency manager. He joined the Garrison team about a year and a half ago, bringing with him over three decades of Army emergency management experience.

Although this is the Garrison’s third exercise in the last year, Domenech explained that this one is unique because it involved multiple situations that need to be addressed simultaneously.

“It’s pretty intense,” Domenech said. “It gives the staff a lot of work; it gives the staff a lot to think about. Because in real life, incidents are not always isolated. Sometimes it happens one on top of the other. So, we need to be ready to react.”

On one occasion during the exercise, the Garrison was faced with a notional water outage, death on the installation, and fire at the Wiesbaden Army Health Clinic—all within a few hours.

A critical piece to the Garrison’s preparedness arsenal is its host nation partnerships. During the exercise, the Garrison’s Emergency Operations Center welcomed first responders with Technisches Hilfswerk, the German federal civil protection agency, who shared information about their mission and capabilities.

The Garrison was also visited by German Air Force representatives with Landeskommando Hessen, who provided an overview of their response protocols and shared their experience with real-life downed aircraft incidents.

“There are circumstances in which we need their support,” Domenech said. “So, training with them is the right way to understand their capabilities, and for them to understand how we operate and what we can offer them in case we're the ones supporting them.”

The weeklong exercise culminated in a simulated aviation crash Thursday on the Wiesbaden Army Airfield.

Plumes of smoke, actors covered in fake blood, and even a fake military working dog added to the realism as Garrison firefighters rushed to extinguish a fire and evacuate the injured. U.S. Army Soldiers with the Wiesbaden Army Health Clinic and Military Police also responded by assessing the casualties and triaging personnel.

At the end of the exercise, USAG Wiesbaden Commander Col. Troy Danderson thanked his staff and reminded them about the importance of their work.

“In the event of a crisis, the Garrison’s immediate job is to keep the community safe,” Danderson said. “But the missions of the units we serve must continue. We must continue to support them under any circumstance. It’s a balancing act that takes continuous practice and preparation.”