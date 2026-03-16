Lt. Col. Bryan Miller, Decorated Conductor and Educator, Retires from Illinois Air National Guard's 182nd Airlift Wing

Photo By Master Sgt. Scott Thompson | Illinois Air National Guard Lt. Col. Bryan Miller, commander of the Air National Guard Band of the Midwest, 566th Air Force Band, retires during a ceremony held in Peoria, Illinois, March 7, 2026. Lt. Col. Miller concludes a distinguished career of service, having led the unit in its mission to inspire patriotism and bolster morale through the power of music for audiences around the world. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Master Sgt. Scott Thompson, 182nd Airlift Wing) see less | View Image Page

Photo By Master Sgt. Scott Thompson | Illinois Air National Guard Lt. Col. Bryan Miller, commander of the Air National Guard...... read more read more

After a long and distinguished career of service to both his nation and his community, Lt. Col. Bryan Miller has retired from the Illinois Air National Guard’s 182nd Airlift Wing after nearly 30 years. A respected leader and accomplished musician, Miller’s career is a testament to the dedication of the Citizen-Airman. His retirement ceremony was held at the 182ndAirlift Wing in Peoria on March 7.

Miller served as the Commander and Conductor of the 566th Air Force Band, also known as the Air National Guard Band of the Midwest.

His leadership and musical talents were showcased during numerous stateside and overseas missions. Highlights of his military career include leading missions in Southwest Asia and Africa, performing at the Mount Rushmore Independence Day Celebration, and honoring the Tuskegee Airmen and astronaut Neil Armstrong.

In his civilian life, Lt. Col. Miller has been a dedicated music educator for 35years, serving for 30 years as the Music Department Chair at Leyden High Schools.

He has also held adjunct faculty positions at Elmhurst University, North Central College, Vander Cook College of Music, and Northern Illinois University.

A talented trumpet player, Miller has performed with the Chicago Symphony Orchestra brass section and is a founding member of the Pete Ellman Big Band.

His commitment to music education extends to his founding of the Chicagoland Educators Orchestra and his service on the Board of Directors for the Chicago Youth Symphony Orchestra, and on the artistic staff for the Naperville Youth Symphony Orchestra.

"Lt. Col. Miller's career exemplifies the best of the Air National Guard," said Col. Rusty L. Ballard, commander of the 182nd Airlift Wing. "His dedication to both his military and civilian careers is an inspiration to us all. He has served with honor and distinction, and we are grateful for his many years of service to the state of Illinois and the nation. We wish him the very best in his well-deserved retirement."

The 182nd Airlift Wing, based in Peoria, Illinois, is an operational flying unit of the Illinois Air National Guard. The wing's mission is to provide global tactical airlift and airdrop of personnel and equipment, as well as aeromedical evacuation and disaster response, utilizing the C-130 Hercules aircraft.

The wing and its Airmen are consistently engaged in training and real-world missions, both at home and abroad, demonstrating a commitment to readiness and excellence.

About the 182nd Airlift Wing:

The 182nd Airlift Wing is a unit of the Illinois Air National Guard, stationed at the General Wayne A. Downing Peoria International Airport. The wing is comprised of approximately 1,200 men and women who serve as citizen-airmen, balancing civilian careers with their military service. The wing provides tactical airlift capabilities for a variety of state and federal missions.