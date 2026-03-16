U.S. Army Aviation Demonstrates 1,300-Mile Long-Range Combat Capability During Talon Reach Exercise

Photo By Richard Kim | U.S. Army AH-64 Apache, UH-60 Black Hawk, and CH-47 Chinook helicopters assigned to...... read more read more Photo By Richard Kim | U.S. Army AH-64 Apache, UH-60 Black Hawk, and CH-47 Chinook helicopters assigned to the 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade stage at a forward arming and refueling point (FARP) at an undisclosed location, March 11, 2026, after completing the first phase of a 1,300 mile-overwater mission during exercise Talon Reach. see less | View Image Page

CAMP HUMPHREYS, South Korea – March 17, 2026 – Soldiers from the 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade (2CAB) demonstrated significant long-range aviation combat capability during the Talon Reach culminating exercise on March 12, flying a fleet of helicopters more than 1,300 miles across the Korean Peninsula before executing a final attack and air assault mission.



The large-scale operation, which brought together AH-64 Apache, UH-60 Black Hawk, and CH-47 Chinook crews, was designed to test the brigade’s ability to project combat power over extended distances. The exercise served as the validation for 20 months of progressive training, transitioning from virtual planning to a realistic, simultaneous operation that tested the brigade's command, control, and modernization efforts, including the integration of small unmanned aircraft systems (sUAS) for reconnaissance and targeting.



A critical element of the exercise was sustainment. To support the long-range mission, Soldiers established seven expeditionary Forward Arming and Refueling Point (FARP) sites across the peninsula. These sites, some configured with eight points to refuel multiple aircraft simultaneously, were essential for extending the operational reach of the aviation assets and enabling them to mass combat power wherever needed. The sustainment effort was executed flawlessly, with no operational delays.



“Very few units will employ all of their helicopters across more than 1,300 miles while integrating every battalion to support both brigade and division operations,” said Col. Jason S. Raub, commander of the 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade. “If we are capable of this, it signals that every other combat aviation brigade is capable of this as well. I would think twice before testing America’s resolve and the capability of the U.S. Army.”



The successful completion of Talon Reach strengthens the brigade’s ability to conduct complex aviation operations and demonstrates the strength of the U.S.–ROK Alliance and the shared commitment to maintaining a ready and capable combined force that supports deterrence across the Indo-Pacific region.



For more information, contact the Eighth Army Public Affairs office at usarmy.humphreys.8-army.mbx.public-affairs-office@army.mil.