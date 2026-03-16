911th Airlift Wing earns top 4th Air Force Raincross Award Your browser does not support the audio element.

PITTSBURGH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AIR RESERVE STATION, Pa. — Steel

Airmen of the 911th Airlift Wing took top honors at the 4th Air Force Raincross Awards,

earning the 2025 Raincross Trophy, March 4, 2026.



The Raincross Award is presented annually to a wing within 4th AF that demonstrates

exceptional achievement in operational effectiveness, readiness and mission execution

across the Air Force Reserve Command.



The 911th AW made Air Force history by commanding the first Air Force Reserve-led

Expeditionary Air Base while leading the U.S. Central Command’s busiest hub and

overseeing a large array of theater assets. The wing also executed the first operational

use of Agile Combat Employment in Air Force history, repositioning multiple aircraft and

more than 250 personnel to ensure continued execution of the theater’s only tactical

airlift capability. The effort earned the wing the Gallant Unit Citation for actions

performed under hazardous conditions.



Throughout the year, the wing flew more than 2,600 flight hours across 1,100 sorties,

transporting more than 5,500 passengers and delivering over 24 million pounds of

critical cargo in support of global mobility operations.



The 911th AW also served as the lead wing for the AFRC’s first reserve-led certification

event, Exercise NEXUS FORGE. The large-scale exercise brought together more than

750 Airmen from multiple wings and evaluated over 320 mission-essential tasks,

ultimately earning Expeditionary Air Base certification and preparing more than 1,200

Steel Airmen to rapidly project airpower in support of combatant commanders.



Wing leadership credited the achievement to the dedication and professionalism of the

Airmen assigned to the wing.



“This award reflects the dedication, professionalism and operational excellence of our

Steel Airmen,” said Col. Douglas Stouffer, 911th AW commander. “Every day they

demonstrate the readiness, skill and grit required to deliver combat-ready

airpower whenever and wherever the nation calls.”



As part of AFRC, the 911th AW provides combat-ready mobility forces through the

operation of the C-17 Globemaster III aircraft. The wing supports a wide range of

missions, including global airlift, humanitarian assistance and aeromedical evacuation

operations.



The Raincross Award highlights the wing’s continued role in supporting national defense

and delivering rapid global mobility wherever the mission requires.