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    911th Airlift Wing earns top 4th Air Force Raincross Award

    PITTSBURGH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AIR RESERVE STATION, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    03.17.2026

    Story by Tech. Sgt. James Fritz 

    911th Airlift Wing

    911th Airlift Wing earns top 4th Air Force Raincross Award
    PITTSBURGH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AIR RESERVE STATION, Pa. — Steel
    Airmen of the 911th Airlift Wing took top honors at the 4th Air Force Raincross Awards,
    earning the 2025 Raincross Trophy, March 4, 2026.

    The Raincross Award is presented annually to a wing within 4th AF that demonstrates
    exceptional achievement in operational effectiveness, readiness and mission execution
    across the Air Force Reserve Command.

    The 911th AW made Air Force history by commanding the first Air Force Reserve-led
    Expeditionary Air Base while leading the U.S. Central Command’s busiest hub and
    overseeing a large array of theater assets. The wing also executed the first operational
    use of Agile Combat Employment in Air Force history, repositioning multiple aircraft and
    more than 250 personnel to ensure continued execution of the theater’s only tactical
    airlift capability. The effort earned the wing the Gallant Unit Citation for actions
    performed under hazardous conditions.

    Throughout the year, the wing flew more than 2,600 flight hours across 1,100 sorties,
    transporting more than 5,500 passengers and delivering over 24 million pounds of
    critical cargo in support of global mobility operations.

    The 911th AW also served as the lead wing for the AFRC’s first reserve-led certification
    event, Exercise NEXUS FORGE. The large-scale exercise brought together more than
    750 Airmen from multiple wings and evaluated over 320 mission-essential tasks,
    ultimately earning Expeditionary Air Base certification and preparing more than 1,200
    Steel Airmen to rapidly project airpower in support of combatant commanders.

    Wing leadership credited the achievement to the dedication and professionalism of the
    Airmen assigned to the wing.

    “This award reflects the dedication, professionalism and operational excellence of our
    Steel Airmen,” said Col. Douglas Stouffer, 911th AW commander. “Every day they
    demonstrate the readiness, skill and grit required to deliver combat-ready
    airpower whenever and wherever the nation calls.”

    As part of AFRC, the 911th AW provides combat-ready mobility forces through the
    operation of the C-17 Globemaster III aircraft. The wing supports a wide range of
    missions, including global airlift, humanitarian assistance and aeromedical evacuation
    operations.

    The Raincross Award highlights the wing’s continued role in supporting national defense
    and delivering rapid global mobility wherever the mission requires.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 03.17.2026
    Date Posted: 03.17.2026 16:10
    Story ID: 560750
    Location: PITTSBURGH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AIR RESERVE STATION, PENNSYLVANIA, US
    Hometown: PITTSBURGH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AIR RESERVE STATION, PENNSYLVANIA, US
    Web Views: 14
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 911th Airlift Wing earns top 4th Air Force Raincross Award, by TSgt James Fritz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    4AF Raincross Awards 2026

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