Photo By David Kennedy | Soldiers assigned to the 246th Transportation Battalion, 272nd Regional Support Group,...... read more read more Photo By David Kennedy | Soldiers assigned to the 246th Transportation Battalion, 272nd Regional Support Group, Michigan Army National Guard, conduct a National Guard Response Force validation exercise, March 12, 2025 at Camp Grayling Joint Maneuver Training Center, Mich. The validation exercise confirms the unit's readiness to support civil authorities across a wide range of mission sets. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Capt. David Kennedy) see less | View Image Page

246th Transportation Battalion validated for National Guard Response Force mission Your browser does not support the audio element.

GRAYLING, Mich.—Soldiers of the 246th Transportation Battalion, 272nd Regional Support Group, Michigan Army National Guard, successfully completed a multi-day validation exercise on March 13, certifying them as a key element of the state's highly versatile National Guard Response Force, or NGRF.



Held at Camp Grayling Joint Maneuver Training Center, the validation confirms the unit's readiness to support civil authorities across a wide range of mission sets. While National Guard response forces have been available to governors for more than 20 years, this certification is part of a larger National Guard Bureau effort to formally standardize, resource, and augment these existing capabilities. The initiative will ensure every state and territory has a trained and equipped NGRF ready to respond to domestic emergencies under the command of their governor by April 1, 2026.



The importance of such a force was demonstrated last year when Michigan deployed Guard members to assist communities impacted by a severe ice storm, where they were instrumental in clearing roads and supporting logistical needs for stranded residents.



"This validation exercise proves our soldiers have the training and equipment to handle any mission required of them, whether it's a natural disaster like the 2025 ice storm or a civil disturbance," said Maj. Melody Taylor, commander of the 246th Transportation Battalion. "Our role is to be a multi-purpose tool for civil authorities, ready to protect our neighbors and ensure public safety during any crisis."



The NGRF is designed for a tiered and rapid deployment to allow for a flexible and proportional response to an emergency. Approximately 25% of the force is ready to deploy within 8 hours, 50% within 12 hours, and the entire element within 24 hours. Each state's NGRF is capable of a wide array of missions, including disaster response and critical infrastructure protection.



During the validation, the 246th Transportation Battalion was tested on a standardized set of skills crucial for this mission. The training included tasks focusing on de-escalation techniques and the use of tools designed to ensure public safety.



"Fine-tuning and properly resourcing the National Guard Response Force provides Michigan a reliable and incredibly versatile tool that has been serving our state for decades," said Col. Jeana Cho, commander of 272nd Regional Support Group. "Last year's ice storm showed how critical this capability is. This federal resourcing initiative enhances our ability to protect Michigan’s communities across the full spectrum of domestic operations."



With its successful validation, the 246th Transportation Battalion is now fully certified for its NGRF mission, reinforcing the National Guard's enduring promise to be "Always Ready, Always There" for the community.