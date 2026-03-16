Paws that protect: The military working dogs defending Hurlburt Field Your browser does not support the audio element.

At 4:30 a.m., while most of Hurlburt Field is still dark and quiet, a security forces handler assigned to the 1st Special Operations Wing begins his shift. He checks his gear, reviews the night’s incidents and prepares for a long day of patrol. But before he heads out, he makes sure his partner is ready.



That partner doesn’t grab a radio or lace up boots. He waits patiently in a kennel, tail thumping against the gate.



“Me and you—it's time to get to work,” the handler tells his four-legged companion.



Together, they are one of several military working dog teams assigned to the 1 SOW. This group of handlers and canines trained in patrol and detection work to enhance installation security, deter threats and provide an added layer of protection for Air Commandos and their families.



According to the handler, the value of MWDs lies in their unmatched senses and ability to detect subtle changes in an environment long before a human might notice.



“We’re able to rely on their ability to think independently,” the handler described. “They’re going to catch what I don’t catch.”



Their tactical value relies on a unique partnership built on discipline and unwavering loyalty, he further explained.



“I protect him, but he also protects me,” said the handler. “We’re in this together.”



The kennel houses German Shepherds and Belgian Malinois, each paired with a dedicated handler. While every dog and handler qualifies in similar mission sets through their respective training programs at Lackland Air Force Base, each team builds its own dynamic and trust.



“You’re trying to learn what makes them tick—what winds them up, what winds them down, what makes them shy away, what amps them up,” the handler said.



For this handler, his MWD is more than a partner.



“I get to be a cop,” the handler explained. “But I also get my best friend as my ride along partner. It’s the best of both worlds.”



In the quiet parts of the day, their partnership looks a lot like any other bond between a man and his dog. Each MWD has a distinct personality ... some playful, some stubborn, some already eyeing retirement and the promise of a couch somewhere down the line, he noted.



“When I’m driving around, he’s relaxed in the back.”



When the call comes in, however, affection gives way to focus.



“Play time’s over. Let’s get it done,” the handler says to his partner.



In an instant, the same dog that was relaxed moments before is alert, disciplined and mission-ready, serving as a reminder that behind every wagging tail is a highly trained defender, always prepared to protect.