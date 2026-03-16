UCT One Transfers Expeditionary Engineering Mission from Dive Detachment Bravo to Charlie Your browser does not support the audio element.

Underwater Construction Team (UCT) One formally transferred responsibility for its expeditionary engineering mission in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations from Construction Dive Detachment (CDD) Bravo to Construction Dive Detachment (CDD) Charlie during a transfer of authority ceremony at Naval Station Rota, Spain,

Mar. 17, 2026.



CDD Bravo assumed duties as Commander, Task Unit 68.2.2 in August 2025 and executed a wide range of expeditionary diving, underwater construction, and maritime infrastructure assessment missions across the European and African theaters in support of U.S. 6th Fleet operational objectives.



During their deployment, Construction Dive Detachment Bravo completed the following missions:



-Executed a bilateral diving and underwater search exchange with the Georgian Coast Guard, providing humanitarian mine action equipment and training to enhance maritime security and domain awareness in the Black Sea region.



-Conducted a Level II mooring inspection of the port security barrier system at Naval Support Activity Souda Bay (NSA), Greece, in accordance with Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command engineering guidance and as-built drawings, supporting the sustainment of maritime security infrastructure at this forward operating site in the Eastern Mediterranean.



-Completed select underwater concrete repairs and structural encapsulation on the Marathi Wharfs at NSA Souda Bay, utilizing the QuakeWrap SPiRe panel system in coordination with base public works and the Hellenic Navy, to maintain and extend the service life of critical waterfront infrastructure.



-Conducted a bilateral ice diving training with the Estonian Rescue Board divers, advancing humanitarian mine action capabilities and improving cold-weather diving interoperability in support of U.S. Sixth Fleet objectives in the Baltic Sea region.



-Performed a high-resolution point cloud scan of Naval Station Rota breakwaters using multi-beam sonar and LiDAR, providing critical data to support the sustainment and long-term maintenance of waterfront infrastructure in coordination with Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command.



“CDD Bravo delivered tangible engineering effects across multiple maritime regions while building enduring partnerships with allied divers and engineers,” said a Lt. Julianna Pereira, UCT 1 CDD/B officer in charge. “Our ability to operate forward, adapt to diverse environments, and integrate with host-nation forces directly supported fleet readiness and theater security.”



CDD Charlie now assumes responsibility for CTU 68.2.2, continuing the expeditionary engineer campaign with follow-on operations, assessments, and partner engagements across the 6th Fleet area of responsibility. The transition ensures continuity of underwater construction capability and sustained support to maritime infrastructure and security objectives.



“Dive Detachment Charlie is honored to assume this mission and build upon the strong foundation established by CDD Bravo,” said Lt.j.g. Alice Morgan, oncoming officer in charge of CDD Charlie.



The transition highlights Charlie’s intent to sustain operational momentum while continuing to support 6th Fleet priorities.



“Our focus will remain on delivering expeditionary engineering effects, maintaining readiness, and strengthening partnerships that support maritime security across the Sixth Fleet area of operations,” said Morgan.



UCT 1 is a specialized unit within the Naval Construction Force that provides expeditionary underwater construction, military diving, and maritime engineering capabilities in support of naval, joint, and combined operations worldwide.



22nd NCR, headquartered in Rota, Spain, commands naval construction forces for Navy Expeditionary Combat Forces Europe-Africa/Task Force 68 across the 6th Fleet area of operations to defend U.S., Allied, and partner interests.



CTF 68 is a part of the U.S. 6th Fleet and commands all Naval Expeditionary Combat Forces, in U.S. European Command and U.S. Africa Command areas of responsibility. Navy Expeditionary Combat Forces bridge the gap from sea to shore and provide expeditionary capabilities in remote, complex and austere environments.