(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CFAY Hosts Grand Reopening Ribbon Cutting for Italian Gardens

    CFAY MWR Italian Gardens Grand Reopening

    Photo By Sheryl Sullivan | YOKOSUKA, Japan (March 2, 2026) – Capt. Jonathan Hopkins and Club Manager Asa...... read more read more

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    03.01.2026

    Story by Sheryl Sullivan 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka

    A refreshed Italian Gardens welcomed the CFAY community back March 2, 2026 as Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY), Capt. Jonathan Hopkins and Club Manager Asa Yamashita cut the ribbon to mark the restaurant’s official reopening following a month-long renovation led by Morale, Welfare and Recreation (MWR).

    The Italian Garden kitchen continued offering takeout and delivery services, ensuring uninterrupted support to the Sailors, families, and civilians that frequent the restaurant. The renovations that occurred in the dinning room however, modernized the restaurant’s interior and reconfigured the layout to better support the Fleet and community.

    Guests stepping inside following the ribbon cutting were met with a noticeably brighter and more open atmosphere. New wood-print flooring, fresh paint and updated wall finishes lightened the space, and rattan-style fixtures reinforced the restaurant’s garden theme.

    The removal of wooden dividers created an open concept layout designed to adapt easily for buffets and larger facility-wide events. With its doors open once again, Italian Garden is ready to host everything from quick weekday lunches and brunches to milestone celebrations and command functions, offering the CFAY community not just great food, but a flexible space to gather, connect, and recharge.

    For more than 80 years, Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th Fleet’s forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 03.01.2026
    Date Posted: 03.17.2026 01:15
    Story ID: 560686
    Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP
    Web Views: 11
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CFAY Hosts Grand Reopening Ribbon Cutting for Italian Gardens, by Sheryl Sullivan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    CFAY MWR Italian Gardens Grand Reopening

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Story
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Story
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Story
  •   Add News & Images to Playlist
  •   Printable Version
  •   Request Audio Version