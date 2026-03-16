CFAY Hosts Grand Reopening Ribbon Cutting for Italian Gardens

Photo By Sheryl Sullivan | YOKOSUKA, Japan (March 2, 2026) – Capt. Jonathan Hopkins and Club Manager Asa Yamashita cut the ribbon during the reopening ceremony for Italian Gardens at Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, March 2, 2026. The restaurant reopened following renovations conducted February 1 to March 1 that introduced updated flooring, lighting, and a new open concept layout to enhance dining and community events. The improvements support morale, retention, and readiness by strengthening quality of life programs for service members and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by Sheryl Sullivan) see less | View Image Page

A refreshed Italian Gardens welcomed the CFAY community back March 2, 2026 as Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY), Capt. Jonathan Hopkins and Club Manager Asa Yamashita cut the ribbon to mark the restaurant’s official reopening following a month-long renovation led by Morale, Welfare and Recreation (MWR).

The Italian Garden kitchen continued offering takeout and delivery services, ensuring uninterrupted support to the Sailors, families, and civilians that frequent the restaurant. The renovations that occurred in the dinning room however, modernized the restaurant’s interior and reconfigured the layout to better support the Fleet and community.

Guests stepping inside following the ribbon cutting were met with a noticeably brighter and more open atmosphere. New wood-print flooring, fresh paint and updated wall finishes lightened the space, and rattan-style fixtures reinforced the restaurant’s garden theme.

The removal of wooden dividers created an open concept layout designed to adapt easily for buffets and larger facility-wide events. With its doors open once again, Italian Garden is ready to host everything from quick weekday lunches and brunches to milestone celebrations and command functions, offering the CFAY community not just great food, but a flexible space to gather, connect, and recharge.

For more than 80 years, Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th Fleet’s forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families