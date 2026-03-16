A refreshed Italian Gardens welcomed the CFAY community back March 2, 2026 as Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY), Capt. Jonathan Hopkins and Club Manager Asa Yamashita cut the ribbon to mark the restaurant’s official reopening following a month-long renovation led by Morale, Welfare and Recreation (MWR).
The Italian Garden kitchen continued offering takeout and delivery services, ensuring uninterrupted support to the Sailors, families, and civilians that frequent the restaurant. The renovations that occurred in the dinning room however, modernized the restaurant’s interior and reconfigured the layout to better support the Fleet and community.
Guests stepping inside following the ribbon cutting were met with a noticeably brighter and more open atmosphere. New wood-print flooring, fresh paint and updated wall finishes lightened the space, and rattan-style fixtures reinforced the restaurant’s garden theme.
The removal of wooden dividers created an open concept layout designed to adapt easily for buffets and larger facility-wide events. With its doors open once again, Italian Garden is ready to host everything from quick weekday lunches and brunches to milestone celebrations and command functions, offering the CFAY community not just great food, but a flexible space to gather, connect, and recharge.
For more than 80 years, Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th Fleet’s forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families
|Date Taken:
|03.01.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.17.2026 01:15
|Story ID:
|560686
|Location:
|YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|11
|Downloads:
|0
This work, CFAY Hosts Grand Reopening Ribbon Cutting for Italian Gardens, by Sheryl Sullivan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.