Headspace App Initiative Launches at Fleet Activities Yokosuka

Photo By James Kimber | FLEET ACTIVITIES YOKOSUKA, Japan (February 5, 2026) -- Dr. Jannell MacAulay, a combat veteran who served 20 years in the U.S. Air Force as a pilot, commander, and special operations consultant, speaks to Sailors forward-deployed to Yokosuka, Japan February 5, 2026 at Fleet Activities Yokosuka's Fleet Theater. MacAulay spoke on mental performance skills and tools for sleep, stress management, focus under pressure, and staying sharp in demanding environments to support readiness and performance. The training aligns with the launch of the U.S. Navy's Headspace app initiative providing Sailors a free mental health awareness and mental strength training benefit. (U.S. Navy photo by James Kimber) see less | View Image Page

Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY) announces rollout of the Headspace mental wellness app, now available at no cost to all CFAY active-duty Sailors.

Headspace, an OPNAV-sponsored program, is a widely trusted app with more than 105 million downloads worldwide and evidence-based results supported by more than 65 peer-reviewed studies.

Last month, Commander, Navy Installations Command (CNIC) observed Spiritual Readiness Month, with a focus on how Sailors and their families can carry spiritual wellness into the new year. The Headspace initiative offers a great way for Sailors to do just that, by putting those wellness tools right into their pockets.

Headspace offers personalized support designed to t into the demands of a busy operational lifestyle. Features include meditation, breathing exercises, workouts, mental health coaching and research-driven programs that help reduce stress, improve sleep, increase focus and support emotional regulation. The app offers something for the whole family, including mindfulness for kids.

Headspace has protocols in place to connect Sailors with on-base services at CFAY such as Fleet and Family Support, U.S. Naval Hospital (USNH) Yokosuka and the Chaplains. Through a unified platform, users can access resources such as behavioral health support, care navigation and other community services.

CFAY recognizes that mental fitness is essential to mission readiness. When Sailors strengthen their inner foundation, they are better equipped to face adversity with focus, courage and clarity.

“I am thrilled with the launch of Headspace here at Yokosuka; especially as we just closed out Spiritual Readiness Month focusing on how we can continue spiritual readiness and mental wellness throughout the year,” said Capt. Jon Hopkins, Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka. “While we are the first overseas base to get this app, other bases that have adopted Headspace reported drops in depression, anxiety and visits to Medical Treatment Facilities as a result.”

During launch week, the Headspace team arrived in Yokosuka to deliver hands-on seminars introducing key features of the app emphasizing performance under pressure. The in-person sessions included specialized trainings for leaders and informational seminars for all hands.

Additionally, Servicemembers and their families are invited to connect with the Headspace team at 1730 on 5 February in CRC AOB Classroom for a similar training tailored towards spouses and families.

Melissa Pack, Vice President of Strategic Accounts at Headspace, leading the Headspace Champion training shared, “It's important that we meet people where they are. Our goal is to make mental health stigma free and accessible for all.”

The launch week training events included: Warrior Mindset Training (All Hands): Practical techniques to improve sleep, regulate stress, enhance focus and maintain mental sharpness. Headspace Champion Training: Designed for Fleet and Family Support Center (FFSC) staff, Chaplains, Code Trauma Response Team (CMRT) members, medical teams, behavioral health providers, resilience leaders and other community influencers. Leadership Workshop: A command-level program focused on integrating mental performance strategies into training routines, mentorship and leadership development.

Notably, Dr. Jannell MacAulay, a retired military aviator and leadership consultant, served as the keynote speaker during Warrior Mindset Training.

“Mindfulness gives us our edge,” MacAulay shared “Mindfulness doesn’t just make you feel good; it translates into tangible performance results.”

As a U.S. Air Force veteran, Dr. MacAulay developed the Mental Strength Training collection for Headspace, addressing challenges servicemembers face, including operational tempo, deployment cycles and separation from loved ones. Her contributions ensured military members and their families remained central throughout the program’s development.

Headspace has also partnered with Blue Star Families, a nonprofit organization that supports military families through community connections and resources. Through this partnership, veterans and their families have used more than eight million minutes of Headspace content in a single year. The Headspace app officially launches for all CFAY Sailors on February 5 at no cost.

Sailors receive five complimentary licenses to share with loved ones. By taking these steps together, we strengthen not only our personal resilience but the readiness and unity of our entire community. Strong Spirit, Ready Sailor.