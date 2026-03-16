NTAG San Antonio Holds Change of Command Ceremony

Photo By Allen Cordova | Cmdr. Robert L. Brown, Jr., left, relieves Cmdr. Joel D. Strong, right, as commanding...... read more read more Photo By Allen Cordova | Cmdr. Robert L. Brown, Jr., left, relieves Cmdr. Joel D. Strong, right, as commanding officer of Navy Talent Acquisition Group San Antonio during a change of command ceremony on Fort Sam Houston, San Antonio, March 5. Brown served as NTAG San Antonio’s executive officer prior to taking command. (U.S. Navy photo by Allen Cordova) see less | View Image Page

SAN ANTONIO – Navy Talent Acquisition Group San Antonio held a change of command ceremony at the Fort Sam Houston Community Center, San Antonio, March 5.



Cmdr. Joel D. Strong was relieved by Cmdr. Robert L. Brown, Jr.as NTAG San Antonio’s commanding officer.



Under Strong’s leadership, NTAG San Antonio accessed over 5,126 new Sailors to include 113 new accession training program Sailors, 387 nuclear field enlistments, and 249 Navy special operations enlistments. He believes his exceptional leadership and performance had a substantial and lasting impact on naval recruiting and the readiness of the U.S. Navy.



“I am incredibly proud of what this team has accomplished. Whether it was stepping up during challenging circumstances, covering down for each other, or ensuring our keystone events and community engagements were executed with excellence,” Strong said. “You have consistently proven that San Antonio answers the call.”



Capt. Tommy L. Edgeworth, commodore, Navy Recruiting Command Region West, served as the presiding officer for the ceremony. He presented Strong with the Meritorious Service Medal for his dedicated performance as commanding officer.



“You’ve consistently shown us what right looks like as executive and commanding officer,” Edgeworth said. “Thanks to your guidance NTAG San Antonio has not only thrived as a powerhouse command but has proven that it can stand shoulder to shoulder with the very best.”



Brown is a graduate from the University of Texas at Austin and has a Bachelor of Science in Aerospace Engineering. He was commissioned in 2004 through the Naval Reserves Officer Training Corps program. He served as NTAG San Antonio’s executive officer prior to taking command.



“Together, we will build upon the legacy of those who came before us. Together, we will meet the challenges ahead, and together, we will ensure this command remains ready to answer our nation’s call. Anytime, anywhere,” Brown said.



Brown says he is committed to upholding the legacy and readiness by continuing to recruit the highest caliber Sailors to meet the needs of the fleet.



NTAG San Antonio’s area of responsibility includes more than 30 Navy Recruiting Stations and Navy Officer Recruiting Stations spread throughout 144,000 square miles of Central and South Texas territory. For more news from NTAG San Antonio follow us on Facebook (www.facebook.com/NTAGSanAntonio), X (@NtagSanAntonio), and Instagram(@Ntag.SanAntonio).