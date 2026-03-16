Helping Each Other In Times Of Need Your browser does not support the audio element.

Story by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Nolan Pennington



NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (Feb. 26, 2026) – The Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society (NMCRS) kicked off its annual fund drive, running from March 1 to April 30, offering a chance for Sailors and Marines to support their brothers and sisters in times of need. Since 1904, the NMCRS has provided over $2 billion in financial assistance to more than 5 million active duty and retired Sailors, Marines, and their families.



For Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Equipment) 1st Class George Shaw, assigned to Air Department aboard Pre-commissioning Unit John F. Kennedy (CVN 79), he learned early in his naval career of the assistance available through the program.



As a newly married, junior Sailor assigned to USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), and expecting his first child, Shaw found himself in a tough situation. Struggling with financial obligations while receiving the salary of a junior enlisted Sailor, Shaw found himself with a significant and unpredictable car repair. He and his wife, unsure of what to do, were referred by his leadership to seek financial assistance through the NMCRS.



“It started off as almost like a financial counseling,” said Shaw. “The counselors reviewed my finances, then helped me create a budget and helped me develop a plan to get me back on the right track with my finances.”



Shaw not only received counseling, he went hoping he could apply for an interest-free loan to help him with the money he needed to get his car repaired. Instead, he discovered his interest-free loan was actually going to be a grant with the total repair amount needed. In addition, the NMCRS issued Shaw commissary vouchers to help his family purchase groceries until the next paycheck arrived.



Shaw said he was overcome with emotion and gratitude. What they thought would be a manageable loan became an unexpected blessing that lifted an enormous burden from off of their shoulders.



Reflecting on that moment, Shaw said the experience permanently changed his perspective on the fund drive, and now donates regularly to the cause.



“Why would I not support something that literally helped me?” asked Shaw. “This is the best program for Sailors and Marines. [NMCRS] is something that literally helped me and others I know. Now that I am in a position where I can donate, I’m going to continue to do that because I understand the impact it has, and donating to NMCRS is something that makes me feel good.”



In 2025, the NMCRS provided $8.4 million in assistance in the Hampton Roads area and $46.4 million worldwide. 97 percent of clients were active-duty service members, with 86 percent going to E-5 and junior Sailors. The society provides assistance for emergency travel due to death or serious illness, basic living expenses such as food and utilities, car repairs, funeral costs, disaster relief, and certain medical and dental needs. It also offers budget counseling, scholarships and educational programs, such as Budget for Baby workshops.



For Chief Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Equipment) Kimberly O’Donnell, John F. Kennedy’s NMCRS coordinator, those numbers represent real-impact for real families, real Sailors, and even for her. As an airman, she personally sought relief from unexpected car repair expenses that left her financially strained.



She recalls feeling overwhelmed before walking into an NMCRS office, where staff members welcomed her and provided assistance without hesitation. The experience left a lasting impression and shaped her commitment to ensuring Sailors aboard John F. Kennedy understand the available NMCRS resources.



Last year, the crew of John F. Kennedy raised more than $2,000 in support of the fund drive. Rather than contributing to a broad, impersonal cause, O’Donnell says, Sailors are standing up for shipmates during some of the most challenging moments of their military career.



Those interested in donating may establish a monthly allotment, contribute cash or check, or give online payments on the NMCRS website.



Sailors in need of financial assistance are encouraged to reach out to the Naval Base Fleet and Family Support Center for more information.