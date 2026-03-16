US Army Small Arms Championships 2026 Your browser does not support the audio element.

FORT BENNING, Ga. — Nearly 200 Soldiers from across the U.S. Army gathered at the Maneuver Center of Excellencetocompete in the 2026 U.S. Army Small Arms Championships, March 8 - 14, a weeklong live-fire competition hosted by the U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit that tests marksmanship fundamentals, weapons handling and decision-making under pressure.



The annual championships bring together competitors from Active Duty, the Army National Guard, the Army Reserve andReserve Officers’ Training Corps (ROTC)programs to fire a series of rifle, pistol and multi-gun matches. The event challenges Soldiers to demonstrate precision, speed and adaptability with multiple weapon systems.



In addition to the competitive matches, Soldiers also compete in Excellence in Competition matches, where they can earn points toward the Army’s Distinguished Rifleman and Distinguished Pistol Shot badges, two of the service’s most respected marksmanship achievements.



Staff Sgt. Jarrod McGaffic, a member of the U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit Service Rifle Team who helped support the competition, said the championships focus on the fundamentals that define strong marksmen.



“The Small Arms Championships focus on the fundamentals of rifle and pistol marksmanship,” McGaffic said. “It brings together Soldiers from across the Army to compete, learn from each other and show what high-level marksmanship looks like.”



Running a competition of this size requires months of planning. Range crews, match officials and cadre prepare the ranges, targets and equipment to ensure the matches run safely and smoothly throughout the week.



For competitors, the experience goes beyond the firing line. Drill Sgt. Jacob Hood, 198th Infantry Brigade, said competing alongside Soldiers from many different specialties provided valuable perspective.



“You see Soldiers from many different [military occupational specialties] performing at a high level,” Hood said. “You can learn from people outside your field and take that knowledge back to your unit.”



Hood said the experience will help him teach new Soldiers when he returns to his unit.



“Meeting shooters who are better than you pushes you to improve,” Hood said. “That mindset helps when you’re teaching trainees who may have never handled a weapon before.”



Senior leaders said the championships are not just about competition. They are also a training event that strengthens readiness across the Army.



Command Sgt. Maj. Michael M. Dang, senior enlisted advisor for the U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit, said the event forces Soldiers to make decisions with their weapons under realistic stress.



“This championship is a comprehensive live-fire training event that forces Soldiers to think critically with their rifles and pistols under the stress of competition,” Dang said. “When they return to their units, they become force multipliers who raise the marksmanship standard across their formations.”



Dang said marksmanship remains the foundation of combat lethality.



“All maneuver and intelligence efforts ultimately bring Soldiers to a point where they must deliver accurate and lethal fires,” Dang said. “If a Soldier cannot hit the target under stress, the mission cannot succeed.”



During the awards ceremony, guest speaker Command Sgt. Maj. Bryan Barker, XVIII Airborne Corps Command Sergeant Major, reminded competitors that the skills they practiced during the week directly translate to combat.



“Competition is the ultimate stress test for lethality,” Barker said. “Your responsibility now is to take what you learned here and raise the standard across your formations.”



At the end of the competition, Sgt. 1st Class Erik Vargas of the New Mexico National Guard was named the 2026 U.S. Army Small Arms Champion after earning the highest aggregate score across all individual matches.



Vargas said the title reflects years of dedication to mastering the fundamentals of marksmanship.



“What it means to be a U.S. Army Small Arms Champion is understanding the fundamentals and being an expert with multiple weapon systems,” Vargas said.



He said confidence and composure played a major role in his success.



“Remaining calm under pressure builds confidence,” Vargas said. “The more you train and compete, the more that confidence carries over into combat situations.”





2026 U.S. Army Small Arms Championships Awardees

Overall Individual Championship: 1st - Sgt. 1st Class Erik Vargas, 2nd - Chief Warrant Officer 3 Matt Downing, 3rd - Staff Sgt. John Jordan.



Rifle Individual Championship (SGM Thomas P. Payne Trophy): 1st - Maj. Samuel Freeman, 2nd - Master Sgt. Joseph Spradlin, 3rd - Staff Sgt. Kevin Pritchett.



Pistol Individual Championship: 1st - Staff Sgt. John Jordan, 2nd - Staff Sgt. Kevin Pritchett, 3rd - Sgt. 1st Class Paul Deugan.



Multi-Gun Individual Championship: 1st - Sgt. 1st Class Erik Vargas, 2nd - Chief Warrant Officer 3 Matt Downing, 3rd - Staff Sgt. Colt Edwards.



Open Category (MSG Earl D. Plumlee Trophy): 1st - Chief Warrant Officer 3 Matt Downing, 2nd - Staff Sgt. Colt Edwards, 3rd - Chief Warrant Officer 3 David DeAvila.



Novice Category: 1st - Staff Sgt. Dallas Smith, 2nd - Lt. Col. Joseph Palumbo, 3rd - 1st Lt. Anthony Connelly.



Cadet Category: 1st - Cadet Jesse Shoemaker, 2nd - Cadet George Vlahos, 3rd - Cadet Nicholas Price.



High Drill Sergeant Competitor: Sgt. 1st Class Matthew Leib.



Overall Small Arms Team Championship: 1st - South Carolina Alpha, 2nd - Aviation Center of Excellence Red, 3rd - XVIII Airborne Corps.



Rifle Team Championship: 1st - South Carolina Alpha, 2nd - South Dakota Alpha, 3rd - Indiana Alpha.



Pistol Team Championship: 1st - South Carolina Alpha, 2nd - XVIII Airborne Corps, 3rd - Iowa Alpha.



Multi-Gun Team Championship: 1st - Aviation Center of Excellence Red, 2nd - New Mexico Alpha, 3rd - South Carolina Alpha.



COL Ralph Puckett Trophy (Top Novice EIC Shooter): Staff Sgt. Dallas Smith.



LTG Benjamin C. Freakley Trophy (Top Cadet EIC Shooter): Cadet George Vlahos



Distinguished Pistol Shot Badge: Chief Warrant Officer 3 Matt Downing, 1st Lt. Ryan Staats, Sgt. 1st Class Jeffrey Heier, Chief Warrant Officer 3 Jacob Freeman, 1st Lt. Nathan Villemain, Staff Sgt. Dallas Smith, Sgt. Cody Holley



Distinguished Rifleman Badge: Tech. Sgt. Trevor Dietrich, Staff Sgt. Kevin Pritchett, Sgt. 1st Class Ryan Adams, Sgt. Jonathan Vaughn, Capt. Andrew Leupp, Chief Warrant Officer 2 Jayson Johnson, Lt. Col. Jesse Campbell, Master Sgt. Joshua Rosendorn, Staff Sgt. Dallas Smith