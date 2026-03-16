USAG Bavaria Hosts Annual St. Patrick’s Day Boxing Event

Photo By USAG Bavaria | U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria celebrated its annual St. Patrick’s Day boxing event March 14, 2026, which, with over 26 years of tradition, has grown to be a cornerstone of Soldier morale and military fitness in the Bavaria community. (Photo by Paula Edwards) see less | View Image Page

ROSE BARRACKS, Germany — U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria celebrated its annual St. Patrick’s Day boxing event March 14, 2026, which, with over 26 years of tradition, has grown to be a cornerstone of Soldier morale and military fitness in the Bavaria community.

The event brought together Soldiers from across Germany to compete and connect through the sport of boxing, and this year’s event also featured a three-day boxing clinic, offering Soldiers a unique opportunity to develop life skills and gain hands-on experience in the ring.

Boxing Clinic: Building Life Skills Beyond the Uniform

The three-day boxing clinic, held prior to the competition, was led by Kevin Hope, a USA Boxing-certified coach from Massachusetts. The clinic provided Soldiers with live-skill training and prepared them to participate in the event. It also ensured certified personnel were available to oversee the competition, fostering a safe and professional environment.

“I love teaching, and I love working with people, and I love being able to share my experiences and hear the stories of everybody that’s out there,” said Hope, who has been with USA Boxing for more than 30 years.

USA Boxing is the governing body for amateur boxing in the U.S. It is Olympic-style boxing and is sanctioned by the U.S. Paralympic and Olympic Committee.

Hope added that training Soldiers to become boxing officials also has long-term benefits.

“It gives them an opportunity to be involved with an Olympic sport in some capacity,” he said. “Soldiers tend to be disciplined and detail-oriented – traits that are needed to be an effective boxing judge or referee. By becoming officials, we can keep the boxing programs going.”

Hope emphasized the camaraderie fostered by the event.

“I’m looking forward to the camaraderie that comes out of it, especially when you have units against units and bases against bases,” he said. “It’s all about the warrior ethos in the world to compete."

The clinic was part of the Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers program, which aims to provide Soldiers with opportunities to develop skills that extend beyond their military careers.

Spc. Paige Perks with BOSS emphasized the value of the program.

“The life skills program offers Soldiers opportunities to do things outside of the Army,” Perks said. “It’s a way to show Soldiers what they can do when they go back into civilian life.

The Boss Soldiers received life skill training to become Gloves Stewards, ensuring boxing gloves are safe, properly fitted, and compliant to protect fighters and maintain fairness.

“It benefits Soldiers because it boosts morale,” Perks continued. “But it also gives them an opportunity to veer out and do something different, show their skills, and feel like a human being, not just a Soldier 24/7.”

Perks also highlighted the inclusivity of the clinic.

“Anybody and everybody could come out,” she said. “If you had the skills, you got picked. If you didn’t, it wasn’t because you weren’t good – it might have been because they didn’t have someone to match you with. Hopefully, in the future, more females will come out. It’s not just a male sport. It’s a chance to show your skills and take that title.”

The Boxing Event: Showcasing Warrior Spirit

The main event featured 26 contestants from garrisons across Germany, competing in weight classes ranging from flyweight to super heavyweight. The competition not only tested their skills but, like the clinic, also strengthened camaraderie.

“Competing in boxing events strengthens camaraderie among Soldiers and the military community by fostering shared resilience, building unit cohesion, and promoting a warrior spirit in a supportive environment,” said Serge Kearse, chief of sports and fitness operations with Family and Morale, Welfare, and Recreation. “These events allow Soldiers to bond through mutual struggle, turning individual combat into a collective experience of pride and teamwork.”

Pfc. Aiden William Talbott, with the 1st Battalion, 4th Infantry Regiment, out of Hohenfels, won his match and shared how boxing translates to being a Soldier.

“We have a boxing team in Hohenfels and we train together,” Talbott said.When you’re a Soldier it’s easy for people to have a lot of talk. But when you can have time to actually step in the ring, and you could spar with somebody, or you can train with another person, it kind of puts all ego out the window and you get everything out. I think it’s perfect. I think that most people in the Army should do some sort of a combat sport because I think it directly translates to our job.”

Talbott also reflected on the challenges of balancing training with military duties.

“It was pretty hard to combine training with our everyday work, but the thing is you just adapt and overcome,” he said. “When you have this really labor-intensive and stressful job—people might be yelling at you, people might be barking at you—to be able to go and train after that and get in extra work is very hard. But I think it directly translates to our job. It’s like all day, every day, you’re just thinking about fighting, and being able to get in that ring. And when I got out there, I felt composed. I felt ready.

“And it feels so good to get that win because of all that work,” Talbott continued. “I've been just trying to outwork whoever I'm about to fight. That was my entire mentality. I need to work harder because I might be running now, but [my opponent] is probably also running, so I need to run more. I was able to push through and get through it. That's the reason I won, because I worked really hard for it.”

The winning installations of the 2026 St. Patrick’s Day boxing event were: 1st place: Hohenfels 2nd place: Grafenwoehr 3rd place: Vilseck

Senior Airman Kenneth White with the 721st Air Mobility Operations Group, United States Airforce, from Ramstein was named the best boxer of the night.

A Tradition of Resilience and Teamwork

Kearse highlighted the unique challenges and opportunities of hosting boxing events in Europe.

“USAG Bavaria is the only installation offering boxing events Europe-wide currently, giving boxers the ring experience here in Germany,” he said. “In America, they can just go to a boxing gym and get that experience. Here, we have liability, boxing differences – American boxing versus international/European boxing – and the language barrier.”

Kearse also talked about the benefits the annual St. Patrick’s Day boxing event has on resilience, teamwork, and the fighting spirit of the military community.

“Hosting a St. Patrick’s Day-themed boxing event is an effective way to boost Soldier morale and showcase military fitness because it combines the physical, mental, and cultural elements necessary for building team cohesion in a high-pressure environment."

Hope, who is also a veteran and retired Army National Guard Soldier, also shared his appreciation for the military community.

“My visit here has been like putting on a worn but comfortable pair of shoes,” he said. “Everything seemed to fit, and I felt at home by once again being around Soldiers."

For pictures of the event visit: https://flic.kr/s/aHBqjCNbe2