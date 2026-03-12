VMFA-242 “Bats” Host Allies: U.S. Marines, Japan Self-Defense Forces Strengthen Alliance at MCAS Iwakuni

MARINE CORPS AIR STATION IWAKUNI, Japan– U.S. Marines with Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 242 host members of the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) and Japan Air Self-Defense Force (JASDF), during a two-day long planning conference. The visit reinforces a long-standing alliance and friendship between the United States and Japan.

On day one of the planning conference, U.S. Marines and JSDF members received opening comments from the 1st Marine Aircraft Wing Commanding General Maj. Gen. Marcus Annibale. The first brief to kick off the planning conference highlighted the strategic importance of the U.S.-Japan alliance during this time and the seamless ability to operate together and learn from one another.

"The conference here at MCAS Iwakuni further proved that JMSDF, JASDF, USN, and USMC military members effectively work and plan in unison toward a common mission." said Capt. Alex "LOMO" Buchmann, the events co-planner and pilot with VMFA-242. "Meeting in person provided us the opportunity to know exactly who we are working with and further strengthens our friendship and ability to operate as a unified effort."

The two-day's activities centered on collaboration and planning bilateral exercises between Japanese Forces and VMFA-242, known as the "Bats." The first day focused on the mission and purpose of collaboration with our allies and lead into “breakout” groups. JSDF members met with their similar military occupational specialty U.S. Marine counterparts to discuss tactics and procedures, directly contributing to the alliance's integrated deterrence.

The second day of the planning conference allowed service members from JSDF to see the Bats’ F-35B Lightning II aircraft up close. Pilots and maintainers from VMFA-242 led their Japanese counterparts through static displays of the aircraft and provided a demonstration of ordinance loading. JSDF also toured VMFA-242’s hangar, maintenance bay, and received a demonstration on the pilots’ flight gear. Japanese Forces, who recently acquired F-35B Lightings, were able to learn more about the fighter platform, where the exchange of knowledge builds the mutual trust essential for effective joint operations.

Capt. Margaret "NARP" Woodward, the event's lead planner and pilot for VMFA-242 emphasized, “This event was designed to create an opportunity for VMFA-242 to help advance Japanese F-35B STOVL Maritime Operations and build military interoperability as a joint force. Both of which are extremely important. We are fortunate to have the opportunity to work alongside our friends and allies, the JMSDF and JASDF, and I am greatly looking forward to future operations together.

As a forward-deployed squadron at MCAS Iwakuni, the Bats and their 5th-generation F-35B stealth fighters represent a key component of the alliance's rapid response posture. The visit is one of many examples of military cooperation between the two nations. Recently, U.S. Marines have successfully operated F-35B aircraft from Japanese vessels, demonstrating a remarkable level of integration and a shared commitment to defending a free and open Indo-Pacific.

As the day concluded with a group photo in front of an F-35B, many create new friendships and continued old partnerships built over decades. Through continued bilateral cooperation and joint training, the United States and Japan ensure they are ready to face any challenge. This visit to MCAS Iwakuni serves as another firm step in that shared journey.