Flagship of U.S. 7th Fleet arrives in Manila, Philippines Your browser does not support the audio element.

MANILA, Philippines – U.S. 7th Fleet flagship USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19) arrived in Manila, Philippines for a scheduled port visit, March 16, 2026. Blue Ridge's last visit to Manila was in 2024.



During this port visit, leadership from U.S. 7th Fleet and USS Blue Ridge are scheduled to meet with their Philippine Navy counterparts and local leaders to discuss ways of improving operational readiness, advancing future military capabilities, and enhancing the U.S.-Philippine Alliance overall to improve international partnerships, which are critical to continued global prosperity. This visit marks a continuous drive to strengthen our Alliance built on military exercises such as Maritime Cooperative Activities, Sama Sama, and Balikatan.



“We appreciate the incredible hospitality of the Philippines to host USS Blue Ridge and U.S. 7th Fleet in Manila,” said Vice Adm. Pat Hannifin, commander, U.S. 7th Fleet. “Every day our Alliance grows in capability through our consistent operations together, which drive tangible gains in high-end readiness. This year we have completed four MCAs, which builds our combined effectiveness as we move toward complex, joint, multi-national, multi-domain capabilities in Balikatan. This progress is only possible through our shared history and steadfast commitment to one another.”



In addition, during the port visit, 7th Fleet will host staff talks with the Philippine Navy and Sailors from Blue Ridge and U.S. 7th Fleet are scheduled to participate in a series of in-port activities to include U.S. 7th Fleet Band performances, community relations events, and ship tours.



“It is heartening to see the warm welcome received by the Sailors and Marines from the USS Blue Ridge,” said Y. Robert Ewing, U.S. Embassy in the Philippines Chargé d’Affaires. “Through experiences like these, we enhance our capability to collaborate effectively and work shoulder-to-shoulder to protect Philippine and U.S. interests through an Alliance that contributes to peace, stability, and prosperity and a shared vision for a free and open Indo-Pacific region.”



U.S. 7th Fleet, embarked aboard Blue Ridge, commands the world’s largest forward-deployed fleet with the primary mission of providing operational control and planning for its forces in the Western Pacific and Indian Oceans, while promoting regional stability and maritime security through engagements with Allies and partners.



The Blue Ridge and U.S. 7th Fleet conduct regular Indo-Pacific patrols to deter aggression, strengthen alliances and partnerships, and advance future warfighting capabilities.