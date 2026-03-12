Eighth Army, ROK Army forge combined readiness in Freedom Shield 26 river-crossing exercise

Photo By Min Hoh Choi | Republic of Korea Army soldiers of the 7th Engineer Brigade, operate a KM3 ROK amphibious rig to transfer vehicles across the river during wet gap crossing exercise as part of Freedom Shield near Yeoncheon, South Korea, Mar. 14, 2026. Bridging across complex terrain demonstrates the interoperability between U.S. and ROK forces, showcasing the combined force’s ability to operate as one team to overcome battlefield obstacles and reinforce the strength of the ROK–U.S. Alliance. Freedom Shield is an annual combined exercise conducted in support of the ROK-U.S. Mutual Defense Treaty signed in 1953. This combined exercise highlights the ironclad commitment between the two nations to maintain a robust combined defense posture and to defend the people of the ROK and the United States from any threat or adversary. (U.S. Army photo by KCpl. Minhoh Choi) see less | View Image Page

Demonstrating their combined strength and readiness, the U.S. Eighth Army and the Republic of Korea Army executed a dynamic river-crossing exercise on March 14, a key event within the annual Freedom Shield 26 exercise. This demanding training is a visible symbol of the U.S. commitment to the defense of Korea and regional stability, proving that our forces are ready to deter conflict.

During the exercise, ROK and U.S. soldiers mastered combined operational procedures by executing a series of linked wartime tasks, including occupying assembly areas, conducting the river crossing, securing the far bank and performing a link-up operation. The event involved over 700 soldiers from the ROK Army’s Capital Mechanized Infantry Division and 7th Engineer Brigade alongside the U.S. 2nd Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division’s Stryker Brigade. More than 200 military assets, including ROK K1A2 tanks, K200A1 armored vehicles and U.S. Stryker vehicles, were deployed in a synchronized effort.

The complex operation began with U.S. Stryker vehicles crossing the river on a raft, followed by ROK armored vehicles conducting an assault crossing to secure the objective. This proves that readiness is shared; the U.S. Eighth Army and the ROK Army train, fight and win together. In a significant step toward modernizing the Alliance, this exercise featured the first-ever integration of the ROK Army’s KM3 self-propelled bridging equipment and the U.S. Army’s Improved Ribbon Bridge, demonstrating that transformation is not future talk—modernization is happening in Korea today.

Reflecting the realities of the modern battlefield, the exercise went beyond physical maneuvers to include the information domain. This was highlighted by the first-time tactical deployment of the 7th Psychological Operations Group in support of the training.

"For the first time, the 7th Psychological Operations Group has deployed in support of a tactical exercise with multi-media loud speaker and psychological capabilities (on the peninsula), directly supporting warfighting efforts on the front lines," said Col. Gregory Baugh, 7th POG Commander. "Our fifty-year history in the Korean Theater of Operations demonstrates our enduring commitment, and we will continue to train with our partners to enhance our readiness in the information warfare domain."

The inclusion of these capabilities allowed commanders to use non-lethal effects to shape the battlefield, creating advantages for the ground force by disrupting and demoralizing enemy defenders on the objective before the main assault began.

Col. Lee Kang-min, commander of the 7th Engineer Brigade, who participated in the training, stated, "Through this training, we were able to achieve a great outcome in enhancing the interoperability of ROK-U.S. river-crossing assets. Moving forward, based on close cooperation and unchanging trust between the ROK and the U.S., we will continue to improve our combined operational capabilities."

To stay dominant and adaptable, the training incorporated modern battlefield challenges. After the initial crossing, the U.S. and ROK tanks and armored vehicles crossed the river under the concealment of a smoke screen provided by a ROK Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear platoon. The combined force was also tested against simulated drone threats, forcing units to adapt their tactics to counter modern surveillance and attack capabilities, further proving our ability to leverage emerging technology and modernize our force.

This demanding, realistic training ensures U.S. Army forces are the visible symbol of the U.S. commitment to the defense of Korea and regional stability, and that our readiness is shared as the U.S. and ROK Army train, fight and win together.