The Digital Corps: V Corps' Experimental Network in WFX 26-03

Photo By Pfc. Faleilelagi Lulu | U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 2nd Cavalry Regiment, execute deliberate and progressive risk reduction training in preparation for FlyTrap 5.0, Vilseck, Germany, Feb. 23, 2026. This training demonstrates the Regiment’s commitment to innovation, modernization, and maintaining combat credibility against evolving aerial threats. Flytrap 5.0 directly supports the Eastern Flank Deterrence Line (EFDL) initiative, and NATO’s plan for a unified, layered air defense shield along NATO’s Eastern Flank. FlyTrap centers on bringing together the need for timely, effective, and integrated communication to defeat evolving drone threats.(U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Faleilelagi Lulu) see less | View Image Page

FORT KNOX, Ky.– As the digital age pushes the boundaries of modern warfare, V Corps, in collaboration with the 2nd Cavalry Regiment, continues rigorous testing of an experimental network in preparation for Warfighter Exercise (WFX) 26-03. Within the Eastern Flank Deterrence Initiative, includes the evaluation of this lattice-based system. This initiative propels V Corps forward, establishing a more resilient, interoperable, and lethal battlefield network for the U.S. Army and NATO partners.

At the heart of this effort is the drive to achieve "decision dominance," a concept that prioritizes information and decision speed as much as traditional firepower. "The modern battlefield is producing more data than any in history,” said Capt. Gabriel S. Glazer, the 2nd Cavalry Regiment communications and innovation officer, “New capabilities and the new network architecture must be able to refine this data into relevant information for leaders at every level at the speed of modern combat. Leveraging AI and Machine Learning in conjunction with the decision-making cycle will ensure that V Corps, America’s Forward Deployed Corps, can command and control large-scale combat operations in a highly contested environment. This allows us to outpace our adversaries, not just in terms of firepower, but in terms of information and decision speed."

The 2nd Cavalry Regiment, a unit with extensive experience in real-world applications of tactical networks, is instrumental in this exercise.

Soldiers from 2nd Cavalry Regiment have provided invaluable feedback from their use of the Integrated Tactical Network (ITN) and mobile command systems, ensuring that the experimental network is not only technologically advanced but also practical and effective for the warfighter on the ground. "Our Soldiers are subject matter experts at employing ITN and other mobile command and control systems in real-world scenarios," Glazer explained. "Our ability to inform the industry developing new capabilities will ensure the systems are not only intuitive for the Soldier on the ground but also able to operate in denied and degraded environments."

The experiments conducted during WFX 26-03 are designed to tackle the most pressing challenges of modern warfare. These include maintaining communications in electronically contested environments, securely sharing data across different units and with multinational partners, and efficiently filtering vast amounts of information to deliver critical intelligence to commanders. The lessons learned will directly inform future tactics and procedures for both U.S. forces and our NATO partners.

A key aspect of this initiative is the direct involvement of Soldiers at the tactical edge. Their interaction with the experimental network through ruggedized devices provides training that can later be modified for more developments. "Every capability is put in the hands of Soldiers on the ground and at the tactical edge,” Glazer emphasized, “their feedback gives 2nd Cavalry Regiment and V Corps the ability to rapidly adjust to meet Soldier needs at the speed of relevance.”

The exercise also serves as a vital demonstration of the experimental network's capabilities to NATO partners, reinforcing the importance of secure data exchange in coalition operations. This collaborative approach builds trust and sets a new standard for interoperability within the alliance.

Looking ahead, the role of integrated and resilient networks is set to become even more critical in the combined arms fight. For reconnaissance units like 2nd Cavalry Regiment, these networks will enable faster intelligence gathering and transmission, while at the corps level, they will provide a holistic view of the operational environment, allowing for more precise command and control. "The network is the critical component for all experimentation efforts V Corps is currently working,” said Glazer.

The work being done by V Corps and the 2nd Cavalry Regiment in WFX 26-03 represents a fundamental shift in how the Army will fight in the future. "Our work is informing the Next Generation of Command and Control, both in terms of physical equipment at echelon and operational processes to fully leverage new capabilities," Glazer concluded. "The 2nd Cavalry Regiment is proud to be a part of this transformation, working together with V Corps and our NATO partners, we are helping shape a more agile, lethal, and data-centric force."