12th MLR Marine, Michigan Native Awarded the Gold Disk Program Award

Photo By Lance Cpl. Camila Garibay | U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Dylan Yates, a ground electronics transmission systems maintainer with 12th Marine Littoral Regiment, 3rd Marine Division, poses for a photo on Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Nov. 13, 2025. Sgt. Yates was a recipient of the Chief of Naval Operations Gold Disk Program Award, which recognizes Marines and Sailors for cost-saving miniature and micro-miniature repairs on critical electronic systems. He earned the award for repairing four electronic modules and circuit card assemblies, saving the Marine Corps over $275,800 and improving the operational readiness of the 3rd Marine Division. Yates is a native of Michigan. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Camila Garibay) see less | View Image Page

CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JAPAN – U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Dylan Yates, a ground electronics transmission systems maintainer with 12th Marine Littoral Regiment, 3rd Marine Division, was awarded his second Chief of Naval Operations Gold Disk Program Award for his efforts in the successful repairs to electronic assets.

The CNO Gold Disk Program Award, established in 1997 by the Deputy Chief of Naval Operations, recognizes Marines and Sailors who demonstrate initiative and technical expertise in performing cost-saving miniature and micro-miniature (2M) repairs on various electrical systems.

At the time of these repairs, Yates was a corporal and had never previously conducted 2M repairs on operational fleet systems. Despite his limited experience, he took on the challenge of troubleshooting and repairing failed electronic modules and circuit card assemblies of the M777 Howitzer and the TPS-80 Ground/Air Task-Orientated Radar (GATOR). His repairs saved the Marine Corps more than $275,800.

The M777 Howitzer provides long range precision fires in support of maneuver forces. The TPS-80 is a multi-mission radar system designed to provide advanced air surveillance, ground surveillance, and weapons control capabilities from a single, mobile platform. Both systems rely on internal electronic circuit cards. When those cards fail, they are typically removed and shipped to the manufacturer for repair, or a costly replacement is purchased, a process that can take months.

Sgt. Yates needed exceptional technical expertise to evaluate engineering drawings and other resources to diagnose and identify necessary replacement parts. There were not specific maintenance instructions for the systems at this level, so he skillfully navigated complex engineering style drawings, labeling conventions, configurations management protocols, and terminology. This was all outside his formal training and well beyond the skills typically expected from technicians of his rank and experience, but he successfully accomplished the repairs through diligent effort and adaptable thinking.

By restoring the components at his unit in Okinawa, Yates helped maintain the operational readiness of artillery and radar systems assigned to 3rd Marine Division, ensuring the equipment remained mission capable for training and operations in the Indo-Pacific region.

For Yates and many other Marines, their first experience with working on electronic modules and circuit card assemblies is after they enter the military. The foundational training provided to the electronics maintenance field is technical and rigorous but prepares young Marines to tackle complex problems. During these repairs, Sgt. Yates had to apply his foundational skills but add in his own initiative, creativity and passion. As soon as he received a circuit card assembly or modules, he had to search through manuals to learn the functions of the components.

“I had to read through a couple thousand technical documents,” said Yates. “Reading through each individual one, every time I found something I didn’t know. I pushed through every little bit of information we had.”

After receiving the Gold Disk Award, he has since continued to enhance his technical abilities and now has a total of 17 repairs and $914,076 in cost avoidance. Sgt. Yates has become the expert in this new capability and has now turned to training the next generation of Marines in his section. Now, multiple Marines have been taught by him and carry forward the ability.

His performance and measurable impact on equipment availability contributed to his selection for meritorious promotion to the rank of sergeant.

“If you have a task that needs to be done, the location doesn’t matter,” said Yates. “Similar to ‘any clime or place.’ Anywhere is fine.”

Through technical skill, perseverance, and initiative, Yates turned a first-time assignment into a significant cost savings and readiness success for 3rd Marine Division.