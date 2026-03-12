This Month in Fort McCoy History — March

Courtesy Photo | This is a news clip from the March 12, 2021, edition of The Real McCoy newspaper at Fort McCoy, Wis. Throughout its history, beginning in 1909, Fort McCoy, and as Camp McCoy before that, has been a home for all types of Total Force training for all the military services, and a place to help mobilize troops for deployments when the nation calls. Since 1909, the post has been integral in supporting the Army National Guard, Army Reserve, Regular Army, plus the U.S. Navy, U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Air Force, and other government and civilian partner agencies, living up to its motto as “The Total Force Training Center.” (U.S. Army Historical Photo) see less | View Image Page

Courtesy Photo | This is a news clip from the March 12, 2021, edition of The Real McCoy newspaper at...... read more read more

Fort McCoy, Wis., was established in 1909. Here is a look back at some installation history from March 2026 and back.

80 Years Ago — March 1946 FROM THE MARCH 1, 1946, EDITION OF THE REAL MCCOY NEWSPAPER: Separation Center geared for 1,000 men daily; Gen. Rice sets quota on command figures (By Newspaper Staff) — The McCoy Separation Center will be geared to discharge up to 1,000 men daily through the month of March, Brig. Ge. John K. Rice, commanding general, announced Thursday.

This is in conformity with the 6th Service Command quota of 925 to 1,000 discharges daily established for February and March. Though final separation figures were not available at press time it was anticipated the February discharge total would be in excess of 22,000, Maj. Thomas B. Hammond, separation center commanding officer, reported.

This February total included the station complement members who were declared eligible for separation prior to April 30, 1946.

In noting the separation of enlisted personnel eligible under the present criteria be April 30 was accomplished, Gen. Rice added it is not contemplated that further separations under the current demobilization program will be accomplished until after April 30.

With 21 separation centers in operation in the United States, McCoy will process returnees arriving from East Coast ports of debarkation whose homes are in Minnesota, Montana, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and arrivals from West Coast ports from Michigan (Upper Peninsula area), Minnesota, and Wisconsin; arrivals from gulf ports from Minnesota, Montana, and North Dakota; and veterans from within the continental limits of the U.S. from Michigan (Upper Peninsula), Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wisconsin.

As the processing unit swings into its eighth month of operation, the discharge process schedule has been reduced to 24 hours for five rosters daily, which represents a full day cut from the schedule in effect a month ago. Other rosters will continue to be processed in less than 41 hours of arrival time.

FROM THE MARCH 1, 1946, EDITION OF THE REAL MCCOY: ETO Silver Star winner released (By Newspaper Staff) — Second Lt. Vernon L. Kuhns, Red Wing, Minn., who was awarded the Silver Star for gallantry in action in Germany, was relieved from active duty here his week after 43 months in the Army.

In Germany, as a technical sergeant in the infantry, he lead a rifle platoon which had the mission of destroying a hostile artillery position which was holding up the company by fire from a range of up to 400 years. Sgt. Kuns skillfully moved his men to within 100 yards of the enemy guns.

After putting two automatic rifles in position to fire at the hostile gun emplacements, he led an assault on the enemy position with such speed and ferocity that five of the enemy were killed and 22 wounded and all of the guns put out of action. Reorganizing the platoon, he pursued the remaining enemy and secured high ground beyond the gun position, successfully completing the mission.

The citation for awarding the Silver Star read in part, “Sgt. Kuhn’s inspiring leadership and gallant action allowed the entire company to gain its objective and reflects great credit upon himself and the armed forces.”

He was awarded a battlefield commission in Germany for his heroic achievements. After V-E Day, following five months in the European Theater with the 97th Infantry Division, he was redeployed to the Pacific.

Arriving in the states last Thursday, he was discharged here Tuesday. “The separation speed and efficiency amazes me,” Kuhns said. “This is the fastest I’ve seen the Army work.”

FROM THE MARCH 8, 1946, EDITION OF THE REAL MCCOY: McCoy trained outfits given unit citations (By Newspaper Staff) — Fifteen Distinguished Unit Citations were received by outfits that trained at Camp McCoy, it was revealed this week in War Department Pamphlet No. 12-15 dated February 1946, which lists all U.S. Army units that received Distinguished Unit Citations during World War II.

The 3rd Battalion of the 23rd Regiment of the 2nd Division and the 100th Infantry Battalion (Japanese Americans) were cited twice.

The following organizations that trained here won the Distinguished Unit Citations:

— 2nd Engineer Combat Battalion.

— 2nd Signal Company.

— 1st Battalion of the 9th Infantry Regiment.

— 2nd Battalion of the 9th Infantry Regiment.

— 3rd Battalion of the 9th Infantry Regiment.

— 3rd Battalion of the 23rd Infantry Regiment.

— 1st Battalion of the 23rd Infantry Regiment.

— Anti-Tank Company of the 38th Infantry Regiment.

— 2nd Battalion of the 38th Infantry Regiment.

— The 100th Infantry Battalion, later publicized as the “Purple Heart Battalion,” was cited twice.

2nd Division here The 2nd Division, “Indian Division,” trained here and went overseas from McCoy, going into action on D-Day. They were in heavy fighting all of the way — the storming of Brest and the Battle of the Bulge where they distinguished themselves. All but one of the battalions composing the 2nd Division won the Distinguished Unit Citation.

The 100th Infantry Battalion was activated at McCoy. The battalion considers McCoy its second home. The Japanese Americans made themselves famous with the number of awards they received for bravery and gallantry in action.

76th trains at McCoy Other combat groups that utilized McCoy’s 61,000 acres of rugged terrain for extensive training were the 76th Infantry Division, which led the offensive inside the Sigfried Line with Patton’s 3rd Army; the 301st Ordnance Regiment; the 562nd Anti-Aircraft Battalion; and the 250th Engineer Combat Unit.

Along with the aforementioned groups who trained at McCoy and served in Europe, two tank destroyer battalions, six combat engineer battalions, two engineer topographic battalions, and ordinance battalion, and eight other units gained much of their pre-battle experience here.

During its World War II and post-war history, greater Camp McCoy has grown in its more than 40 months of operation to be one of the foremost camps in the nation. The life at McCoy has followed the cycle of the war, originally as a training grounds, then a reception station and now a separation center.

From its simple beginning, amid the wilderness of Western Wisconsin, Camp McCoy has billeted thousands of men — but none for whom has shone brighter than for the returning veterans who have been discharged at the separation center within the past months.

FROM THE MARCH 15, 1946, EDITION OF THE REAL MCCOY: Bomb demolition hero of Europe discharged (By Newspaper Staff) — Wearer of the Soldier’s Medal for Heroism in bomb demolition work, Tech. Sgt. James H. Anderson, White Bear Lake, Minn., was separated here Thursday after 26 months in the service.

He volunteered for bomb demolition work in France, Belgium, and Germany, where he was stationed for 17 months. The Soldier’s Medal was awarded when he risked his life to go down into a hole of burning refuse to put out a fire which would have set of 10 tons of explosives in a matter of minutes.

His heroic action saved the lives of his men and of government property.

With the 157th Bomb Disposal Squad, he did specialized work digging up unexploded bombs. He was bomb demolition man for his squad. Their work required blowing up 30 to 60 tons of ammunition a day and rendering it harmless to advancing troops.

Studying metallurgy at the University of Minnesota before entering the service, he plans to return to the university in April and finish his work toward a degree.

In addition to the Soldier’s Medal, Anderson is entitled to wear the European Theater Ribbon with three battle stars, Good Conduct Medal, and Victory Ribbon.

FROM THE MARCH 22, 1946, EDITION OF THE REAL MCCOY: 100758 — Two-thirds of Camp McCoy’s prisoners of war will leave for Germany in shipments on March 25, April 1, and April 6, Capt, Carl P. Tabor, commander of the POW camp, announced this week.

The majority of the 801 POWs leaving here had been assigned as firement, KPs, and cooks.

Clothing and records are checked for the POWs, they are paid, and all their accounts are settled before leaving here for the East Coast ports and shipment to Germany.

“They are pleased to be going home,” Capt. Tabor reported.

There’s no excitement involved. The POWs have access to current newspapers and magazines and they know they are going home.

FROM THE MARCH 29, 1946, EDITION OF THE REAL MCCOY NEWSPAPER: Minneapolis Air Medal winner gains release (By Newspaper Staff) — Wearing the Air Medal with three clusters for 11 missions completed in the European theater of operations prior to capture by German forces, Capt. Rex Kurtz. St. Regis Hotel, Minneapolis, Minn., was relieved from active duty here Friday.

With 800 operational hours to his credit, Capt. Kurtz was with the 62nd Troop Carrier Group which invaded North Africa, Sicily, and Italy and later volunteered for a second consecutive tour with the 2nd Bomb Group in Italy.

Shot down in 12th mission During his 12th heavy bomber mission, Capt. Kurtz was shot down by German planes and taken prisoner at Stalag Luft No. 1 in North Germany, remaining there until May 1945 when the prisoners were liberated by the Russians. He was taken by plane to Rheims, France, and several days later volunteered for further duty with the 314th Troop Carrier Group in France, participating in supply and troop movements.

In December 1945, Capt, Kurtz was transferred to Villacoublay Airdrome near Paris where he remained until returning to the states in February 1946.

Entered service in 1941 Capt. Kurtz entered the service in February 1941 with the Minnesota National Guard to Camp Claiborne, La. He was transferred to the Air Corps in December of the same year. He received his commission to second lieutenant upon completion of Officer Candidate School at Turner Field, Ala., in July 1942.

In addition to the Air Medal, Capt. Kurtz is entitled to wear the Purple Heart, presidential citation, ETO ribbon with four battle stars denoting the Tunisian, Sicilian, Italian, and Rome-Arno Campaigns, the American Theater, American Defense, and Victory Ribbons. Prior to enlisting service, Capt. Kurtz was a salesman for the Minneapolis Home Life Insurance Company of New York.

75 Years Ago — March 1951 FROM THE MARCH 9, 1951, EDITION OF THE REAL MCCOY NEWSPAPER: VI Corps arrives on post (By Newspaper Staff) — Headquarters, VI Corps Artillery, arrived on post last Saturday from Fort Sill, Okla., and moved into the Headquarters Building formerly occupied by Headquarters, IX Corps Artillery.

The corps is commanded by Brig. Gen. Thomas E. Lewis, who arrived on post Wednesday after visiting at Headquarters, VI Corps, at Camp Atterbury, Ind., and Fifth Army Headquarters, Ohio.

General Lewis conferred with Col. Peter S. Bullard, post commander, on his arrival and made a brief tour through most of the headquarters staff sections.

He commented on the favorable condition of the post and said he was well pleased with the cooperative attitude of McCoy personnel.

A native of Wisconsin, Lewis was born in Milwaukee. He is the son of the late Maj., Gen. E.M. Lewis and brother of Maj. Gen. H.B. Lewis.

40 Years Ago — March 1986 FROM THE MARCH 6, 1986, EDITION OF THE TRIAD NEWSPAPER AT FORT MCCOY: Fire damages post building (By Lou Ann Mittelstaedt, Public Affairs Staff) — Fort McCoy building 2763 sustained approximately $30,000 worth of damage on Tuesday, Feb. 25 as a result of a fire caused by a mechanical failure of the furnace, according to Fort McCoy Fire Chief Lester (Jack) McGinnis.

The building, located on the corner of West I Street and 12th Avenue, was unoccupied at the time of the fire. The building had been assigned to Marine units conducting training here, however, they had moved out of the building and were in process of clearing the post when the fire erupted.

McGinnis said the bonnet control on the furnace shorted out causing the fuse to blow and power to the furnace blower to be cut off. The furnace and heating ducts overheated, causing the fire which traveled along the outside path of the ducts.

About one-fourth of the building was damaged, McGinnis said, mostly in the attic and ceiling areas of the structure. The Fire Department was notified of the fire at 10:15 a.m. The firetruck arrived at the scene five minutes later.

According to McGinnis, the crew responded to the scene of the fire from building 2134, where they had been called on a false alarm at 10:05 a.m. The crew of seven firefighters worked half an hour to get the fire under control and another half an hour to completely extinguish the fire. However, a firefighter remained on the scene until 1:45 p.m. to make sure there were no flare-ups, McGinnis said.

The building is still structurally solid and will be refurbished for future use, he said.

30 Years Ago — March 1996 FROM THE MARCH 15, 1996, EDITION OF THE TRIAD NEWSPAPER: McCoy tops in Armywide competition; Post wins Natural Resources Conservation Award, will compete at DOD (By Rob Schuette, Public Affairs Staff) — Fort McCoy has won the Department of the Army’s 1995 Natural Resources Conservation Award for installations with more than 10,000 acres and will represent the Army in the Secretary of Defense Environmental Security Awards competition later this month.

The installation's Environmental and Natural Resources Division (ENRD) of the Directorate of Public Works will receive the Army award on Earth Day, Monday, April 22, at the Pentagon in Washington, D.C.

Al Balliett, ENRD chief, said the DA award “recognizes the outstanding job Fort McCoy has done during the past several years managing its natural resources.”

Maj. Gen. Frank L. Miller Jr., assistant chief of staff for Installation Management, said Fort McCoy’s success with the program sets “standards of excellence in environmental stewardship.”

According to Miller, Fort McCoy has:

— successfully conducted Land Condition Trend Analysis surveys to identify bird population trends;

— monitored long- and short-term ecological processes;

— monitored oak savanna restoration;

— and, demonstrated the effectiveness of installation cooperation in conservation planning and implementation through the Integrated Natural Resource Management Plan.

During the contest period, which spanned from 1993 to 1995, the ENRD established effective partnerships with regulatory agencies and the public.

Balliett said one example was the Legacy program, which helped the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources and several other governmental and private agencies better manage oak barrens/oak savanna lands through the use of military technology.

“We are looking outside our boundaries to share our information and expertise,” Balliett said, “and are building good working relationships with regulatory agencies.”

A number of other excellent programs also are leaving a legacy of their own that will benefit both those who use Fort McCoy currently and those who will use it in the future, he said.

ENRD’s Training Area Recovery Plan crew performed many projects and tied in natural resource programs, such as forestry and fish and wildlife, to ensure quality training.

Through TARP, a management plan for installation training areas, training lands are rested and regenerated during a three-year cycle. During this time, areas are taken out of the training schedule and any environmental damage is repaired.

In March 1995, the Army Corps of Engineers Cold Regions Research and Engineering Laboratory conducted a chunkwood technology test at Fort McCoy.

The CRREL, in cooperation with the post and the 229th Engineer Company of the Wisconsin National Guard, studied rapid stabilization techniques, including the use chunkwood, for thawed roads. The technology proved to be an advantage to Soldier training, while minimizing environmental impacts.

Jim Kerkman, post forester, said ENRD actively has sought new technologies to help manage post programs.

“We’ve gone above and beyond just maintaining the programs,” he said. “Trying new methods helps us improve.”

Balliett said taking good care of the training lands is important because it not only ensures the post can offer good current training, but it helps ensure the post’s future ability to support military training.

The ENRD often experiences a number of excellent environmental spin-offs from supporting such programs as State Natural Areas and TARP, he said.

“Oak trees and other natural vegetation, for example, not only provide good concealment for soldiers training in the field, but they provide shading, nesting and living areas for birds and mammals and are a valuable source of food for deer, turkeys, squirrels and other animals,” he said.

20 Years Ago — March 2006 FROM THE MARCH 24, 2006, EDITION OF THE TRIAD NEWSPAPER: McCoy gets environmental excellence award (By Rob Schuette, Public Affairs Staff) — Fort McCoy has received the 2005 U.S. Army Reserve Environmental Excellence Award. It’s the first time the installation has received the award, said Al Balliett.

Balliett, chief of the Environmental Management Branch of the Fort McCoy Directorate of Support Services (DSS), accepted the award during a U.S. Army Reserve Command Environmental Workshop. Eligible participants included the other Army Reserve installations and Regional Readiness Commands (RRCs).

“I was surprised, but pleased to receive the award,” Balliett said. The award was comprised of a trophy and a plaque. “The environmental program at Fort McCoy is successfully preserving environmental, biological and cultural resources in order to sustain the training lands that are required to fulfill mission requirements. The success of the program is due in large part to the individual support of the civilian and contract work force and Soldiers training at Fort McCoy by incorporating sound environmental practices into their work processes and daily activities.”

George Gricius, the Environmental Chief for the Army Reserve, said the awards were established to recognize the outstanding performance by individuals and RRCs/installations within the Army Reserve environmental community. Typically, the Army Reserve environmental staff and RRCs/installations have difficulty competing against the Department of the Army active-duty installations for awards, so the Army Reserve environmental chiefs agreed to implement their own method of acknowledging outstanding performance.

“The nominees are submitted to an awards subcommittee that distributes the nominee packets to all of the Army Reserve environmental chiefs. The Army Reserve environmental chiefs from the RRCs and installations evaluate each packet and then cast their vote for the best candidate in each category, a true acknowledgment by peers,” Gricius said. “It’s a culmination of all the good things Fort McCoy has done and continues to do. They do a superior job, and they’re well deserving of this honor.”

During fiscal year (FY) 2005, Fort McCoy was able to partially overcome its lack of adequate environmental funding, Balliett said. In many other instances, the installation saved or obtained money by combining projects, collecting permit fees, attracting grants from other agencies or by finding cost reductions.

Fort McCoy took more than $400,000 in funding received through the Army Assistant Chief of Staff for Installation Management and used it for the demolition landfill closure/coal yard cleanup project. The installation saved more than $200,000 by combining the two projects, he said.

Mark McCarty, an environmental protection specialist and the team liaison for the installation’s Biological and Cultural Resources Team for the Directorate of Plans, Training, Mobilization and Security (DPTMS), said the installation’s Natural Resources program collected $164,214 in permit fees during FY 05. These fees were used to support Natural Resources projects.

Funds of $18,000 for prescribed burning and $12,000 for timber stand improvement were provided by the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources Turkey Stamp Fund and the National Wild Turkey Federation programs.

The installation’s Forestry program reported the total value of timber harvested at McCoy during FY 05 was $444,120. These funds will be used to help fund the forestry program, McCarty said. A new water-blast system for paint-stripping operations replaced the previously used aluminum oxide. Balliett said this reduced the cost of purchasing blast material to 40 cents a pound and reduced the amount of hazardous waste to be disposed of by 10,000 to 15,000 pounds a year. The facility also provided an electrical cost savings of $28,000 in one year.

Fort McCoy had many success stories in the endangered species realm, McCarty said. The endangered species biologist, with input from military trainers, natural resource managers and an environmental attorney, has helped the installation avoid the encroachment and training controversies found at many installations with endangered species, he said.

Hydraulic dredging on several Fort McCoy lakes improved habitat and water quality for several Class I trout waters by managing succession and sediment deposition. Fill from several dredging projects, including Hazel Dell Lake, Sparta Pond and Swamp Pond, has helped reclaim an abandoned borrow site and provided material for a containment barrier for a tactical training base, among other projects. These recycled soils provide a $4 per cubic yard cost savings for fill material.

The environmental program makes installation fishery and water quality reports available to local agencies to help them apply for and obtain grants to reduce sedimentation and enhance stream habitat in local areas. Fort McCoy also shares its environmental expertise with local, state and federal agencies to help improve water quality from cranberry industry releases, he said.

The Fisheries program used the best management practices and Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources techniques to improve trout habitats. Trout populations and biomass are at historical highs, with natural trout numbers increasing by more than 200 percent as a result of the projects, McCarty said.

The Fort McCoy pest control program has replaced many traditional pesticides with botanicals and reduced pesticide use by eliminating pest sources and means of entry, Balliett said.

The Fort McCoy Wildlife program reduced herbicide use by releasing 17,000 bio-control insects for spotted knapweed and leafy spurge control. During FY 05, the installation surveyed/assessed 35,000 acres and treated 5,000 acres for invasive plant species, McCarty added.

Balliett said the installation also recycled nearly 70 tons of lead-acid batteries, more than 3,000 gallons of antifreeze, more than 20,000 gallons of used oil, almost 5,500 pounds of oil filters, more than 300,000 pounds of tires and nearly 500 tons of scrap metals during FY 05. The installation’s ReUse-It Store also issued nearly 600 hazardous material items, which saved purchase costs of $5,420 and disposal costs of $5,760, respectively, in FY 05.

10 Years Ago — March 2016 FROM THE MARCH 11, 2016, EDITION OF THE REAL MCCOY NEWSPAPER: Combat medics recertify via 72-hour MSTC course (By Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Staff) — More than 20 Soldiers were recertified as combat medics after completing 72 hours of training at the Medical Simulation Training Center (MSTC) at Fort McCoy in February.

Soldiers in the Army’s 68W military occupational specialty (MOS) — health-care specialist — are required to recertify on emergency-medical technician skills every two years to maintain profi ciency.

According the Army’s career-field definition for 68W Soldiers, their job duties include administering emergency-medical treatment to battlefield casualties, assisting with outpatient and inpatient care, force-health protection, and evacuation from a point of injury or illness.

The 72-hour recertification training covered all the basic responsibilities required by the Army.

“We teach them a review of anatomy, physiology, suicide prevention, abdominal injuries, and more,” said Sgt. 1st Class Donald Russell, MSTC noncommissioned officer in charge and course coordinator. “Almost every function of the body we cover in this training.”

The training included classroom and hands-on instruction. The patient movement and care class included learning how to load and unload patients on a Blackhawk MedEvac helicopter.

“As part of their duties, they have to know how to pass off a patient to another caretaker, including to another medic on a MedEvac,” Russell said. “Th e (students) not only have to know how to place the patient in the aircraft, but they also need to know how to summarize to the medic on the aircraft what treatment has already been completed. They also have to know basic patient loading and safety.”

Medic Staff Sgt. Richard Darvial with the 724th Military Police Battalion at Fort Lauderdale, Fla., said the training is a good refresher.

“It’s good to get back to the basic core skills of the combat medic,” Darvial said. “As a combat medic, you don’t do a lot of regular medical practice — you basically deal with trauma.

“This is my second time doing this training,” Darvial said. “The first time I did it at Fort Dix (N.J.). Being at Fort McCoy is similar, but it’s a nice facility. It has all the high-speed mannequins … and the instructors are very knowledgeable and professional. They know what they are doing and keep us on track.”

5 Years Ago — March 2021 FROM THE MARCH 12, 2021, EDITION OF THE REAL MCCOY NEWSPAPER: Fort McCoy CWOC holds largest session of season with class 21-04; graduates 36 Airmen, Soldiers (By Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Staff) — For the second year in a row, a February class of the Fort McCoy Cold-Weather Operations Course had Airmen as a large contingent of the participants in the training.

“Class 21-04 was a great class for us,” said CWOC Instructor Hunter Heard, who coordinates training with fellow instructors Manny Ortiz, Brian Semann, and Joe Ernst. All are with contractor Veterans Range Solutions, which works with Fort McCoy’s Directorate of Plans, Training, Mobilization, and Security to complete the training.

“This season, with the safety precautions for COVID-19, this was our largest class,” Heard said. “This was also our second year with an almost all-Air Force class. We had students from the 164th Security Forces Squadron of Memphis, Tenn., as well as Air Force cadre members from there who attended class 20-04 here last season.

“Having a class of students primarily from the southern states was fun to observe and instruct,” Heard added. “We had lots of students who had never even seen snow before, let alone ski or snowshoe. The weather conditions were really great for this class to get them exposed to cold and movement over snow-covered terrain and more. We had plenty of snow on the ground for cross-country skiing, as well as ahkio sled hauling in the field. In fact, the snow was at its deepest for the season that added another level of difficulty for some of the movements during the field portion. All in all it was a great course.”

The Air Force students weren’t just from the 164th. Others came from other units, such as the 134th Security Forces Squadron of McGhee-Tyson Air National Guard Base, Tenn.; 910th Security Forces Squadron at Youngstown Air Reserve Base, Ohio; 128th Security Forces Squadron at Milwaukee; and the 118th Force Support Squadron and 118th Security Forces Squadron at Nashville.

Soldiers participating came from units such as the 230th Engineer Battalion of Trenton, Tenn.; 452nd Combat Support Hospital of Fort Snelling, Minn.; and the 2nd Battalion, 12th Field Artillery Regiment of Fort Carson, Colo.

Senior Airman Cody Rager with the 118th Security Forces Squadron said the training helped him better understand the gear he would need in cold-weather operations, and he said that knowing the proper use of the gear also affects a service member’s performance with the gear in cold weather. He also said there were plenty of other skills gained from the course that he liked.

“Instruction on shelter building in creating a warm shelter with little material was particularly helpful,” Rager said.

And on doing the training at Fort McCoy, Rager added, “The cold temperatures and snow make it ideal for this type of training."

Staff Sgt. Clifton Cattron with the 164th Security Forces Squadron said he learned he can endure anything he puts his mind to because of the skills he gained from the course.

“Everything about the course was good,” Cattron said. “I can’t think of a bad part. … I will definitely take the shelter building skills back with me to help train others. Being able to build a shelter can help anyone at any time of year. … Also, the instructors definitely know their job. They made sure everyone was prepared for the experience.”

For Airman 1st Class Alexis Edwards, also with the 164th, learning to tie knots and build fires were part of an overall experience that can build on other things. “I can take a lot of things I learned here and apply them to other skills I know,” Edwards said.

Spc. Caleb Davis with the 230th Engineer Battalion said he learned how to build better teamwork, and more.

“The training helped me understand the concept that you’re only as strong and as fast as the weakest member of any team,” Davis said. “It also helped me mold my leadership for the better. Teamwork is absolutely essential.”

Students completed snowshoe and skiing training at Whitetail Ridge Ski Area and on training areas throughout the post. Overall, students completed nearly 40 kilometers of marches during training, Heard said. They also learned how to pack and use ahkio sleds to carry and move gear, and they practiced extensively in building the Arctic 10-person cold-weather tent as well as improvised shelters.

Course objectives also include focusing on terrain and weather analysis, risk management, developing winter fighting positions, camouflage and concealment in a cold-weather environment, cold-water immersion reaction and treatment, and injury prevention, Heard said.

“As someone who dislikes cold weather, this training most definitely increased my tolerance and cold-weather threshold,” said Staff Sgt. Christopher Jones with the 134th Security Forces Squadron. “Heavy rucking through snow was an unforeseen challenge. This course will most definitely toughen and benefit anyone.”

This season of training also has required COVID-19 safety requirements. In addition to social distancing, hand washing/sanitizing, and mask requirements, Heard said they also reduced class size. CWOC training for the 2020-21 season continues through March.

Fort McCoy’s motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.” Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.

The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.

Learn more about Fort McCoy online athttps://home.army.mil/mccoy, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” on Flickr at https://www.flickr.com/photos/fortmccoywi, and on X (formerly Twitter) by searching “usagmccoy.”

Also try downloading the My Army Post app to your smartphone and set “Fort McCoy” or another installation as your preferred base. Fort McCoy is also part of Army’s Installation Management Command where “We Are The Army’s Home.”