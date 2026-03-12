Joint Task Force–Southern Border Marks One Year of Success, Bolstering Southern Border Security Through Integrated Operations

FORT HUACHUCA, Ariz.— Joint Task Force–Southern Border (JTF-SB) marks its one-year anniversary, March 14, 2026. This milestone highlights JTF-SB's first 365 days of executing agile, full-scale, and partner-focused missions in support of the Department of Homeland Security’s (DHS) southern border mission.
Soldiers assigned to 10th Mountain Division (Light Infantry) in Fort Drum, New York, deployed to Fort Huachuca, Arizona, to establish the new task force on March 14, 2025, under the authority of U.S. Northern Command. The 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) from Fort Campbell, Kentucky, assumed control of the JTF-SB mission following a transfer of authority from the 10th Mountain Division (Light Infantry) on Oct. 10, 2025.
JTF-SB was built to protect the territorial integrity of the United States and ensure the safety of the American people by enhancing situational awareness, accelerating response capability, and enabling federal law enforcement partners to stay focused on frontline duties.
One Year of Impact: Unified Operations, Measurable Results
Over the past year, JTF-SB service members provided consistent watch across 1,954 miles of U.S.-Mexico border, conducting remote and mobile detections spanning from river crossings to high-traffic urban corridors. Through synchronized planning, rapid mobility, and persistent presence, JTF-SB has enhanced southern border security with expanded detection and monitoring, improved data sharing, enabling U.S. law enforcement partners to increase apprehensions while also improving the warfighting readiness of assigned units.
Key accomplishments and operational highlights from March 2025 to March 2026 include:
These results reflect a year of disciplined execution and unified effort across federal, state, and local partners to protect the territorial integrity and people of the United States.
“During this first year, Joint Task Force-Southern Border and partners have proven what a whole-of-government approach to our Nation’s southern border can accomplish,” said Maj. Gen. David Gardner, commanding general of the JTF-SB and 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault). “Our joint teammates and partners have strengthened border security through unity of effort, accelerated decision-making, and enhanced detection capability. While the environment is complex, our mission is clear: to secure the homeland with precision, professionalism, and respect for the rule of law.”
As JTF-SB enters its second year, the team remains focused on enhancing integration, expanding data-driven operations, and continuing to support CBP and other partner agencies with professionalism and agility.
“Our mission continues, and our commitment is unwavering,” said Gardner. “We will keep evolving, supporting our partners and protecting the American people.”
-JTFSB-
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|Date Taken:
|03.14.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.14.2026 13:33
|Story ID:
|560565
|Location:
|FORT HUACHUCA, ARIZONA, US
|Hometown:
|EL PASO, TEXAS, US
|Hometown:
|LAKE LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, US
|Hometown:
|MCALLEN, TEXAS, US
|Hometown:
|PHOENIX, ARIZONA, US
|Hometown:
|SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
|Hometown:
|TUCSON, ARIZONA, US
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|26
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