Joint Task Force–Southern Border Marks One Year of Success, Bolstering Southern Border Security Through Integrated Operations

Your browser does not support the audio element.

FORT HUACHUCA, Ariz.— Joint Task Force–Southern Border (JTF-SB) marks its one-year anniversary, March 14, 2026. This milestone highlights JTF-SB's first 365 days of executing agile, full-scale, and partner-focused missions in support of the Department of Homeland Security’s (DHS) southern border mission.

Soldiers assigned to 10th Mountain Division (Light Infantry) in Fort Drum, New York, deployed to Fort Huachuca, Arizona, to establish the new task force on March 14, 2025, under the authority of U.S. Northern Command. The 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) from Fort Campbell, Kentucky, assumed control of the JTF-SB mission following a transfer of authority from the 10th Mountain Division (Light Infantry) on Oct. 10, 2025.

JTF-SB was built to protect the territorial integrity of the United States and ensure the safety of the American people by enhancing situational awareness, accelerating response capability, and enabling federal law enforcement partners to stay focused on frontline duties.

One Year of Impact: Unified Operations, Measurable Results

Over the past year, JTF-SB service members provided consistent watch across 1,954 miles of U.S.-Mexico border, conducting remote and mobile detections spanning from river crossings to high-traffic urban corridors. Through synchronized planning, rapid mobility, and persistent presence, JTF-SB has enhanced southern border security with expanded detection and monitoring, improved data sharing, enabling U.S. law enforcement partners to increase apprehensions while also improving the warfighting readiness of assigned units.

Key accomplishments and operational highlights from March 2025 to March 2026 include:

JTF-SB has assisted DHS in achieving historically low levels of individuals attempting to illegally cross our southern border and an equally historic effectiveness in arresting or turning back those that do.

More than 20,000 soldiers, sailors, airmen, Marines, guardians, coast guardsmen, and national guardsmen have honorably served under JTF-SB since its establishment on March 14, 2025.

Approximately 22,000 enhanced detection and monitoring missions were conducted, enabling greater awareness of illegal crossings from Mexico into the United States. Of these, almost 3,000 were joint patrols alongside U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) agents, and over 800 were mirrored patrols on both sides of the southern border with CBP and the Mexican Secretariat of National Defense.

More than 84,000 security site missions were conducted, providing continuous detection and monitoring across key areas of the southern border. These missions leveraged advanced sensor‑borne technology that included fixed and mobile ground sensors and long‑range systems, delivering greater situational awareness.

Aviation assets have executed nearly 1,600 aerial observation flight missions and 220 unmanned aerial missions, monitoring areas of interest and providing overwatch for personnel on the ground.

Nearly 6,000 signs and 2,000 buoys have been installed along 656 miles of the southern border to clearly demarcate the five recently created National Defense Areas.

Over 51,000 rolls of concertina-wire were delivered and are actively being emplaced into key areas in conjunction with Customs and Border Protection. This supports barrier reinforcement along the southern border, the largest of its kind in U.S. history, adding a layer of deterrence in areas most needed to deter and deny illegal crossings.

Units are conducting real-world testing of new equipment and technology, including the TRV-150C Tactical Resupply Vehicle; the Infantry Squad Vehicle that Marines trained on for the first time in an operational environment; an unmanned surface vessel and solar-powered maritime detection device; and various kinetic and non-kinetic counter-unmanned aerial systems.

These results reflect a year of disciplined execution and unified effort across federal, state, and local partners to protect the territorial integrity and people of the United States.

“During this first year, Joint Task Force-Southern Border and partners have proven what a whole-of-government approach to our Nation’s southern border can accomplish,” said Maj. Gen. David Gardner, commanding general of the JTF-SB and 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault). “Our joint teammates and partners have strengthened border security through unity of effort, accelerated decision-making, and enhanced detection capability. While the environment is complex, our mission is clear: to secure the homeland with precision, professionalism, and respect for the rule of law.”

As JTF-SB enters its second year, the team remains focused on enhancing integration, expanding data-driven operations, and continuing to support CBP and other partner agencies with professionalism and agility.

“Our mission continues, and our commitment is unwavering,” said Gardner. “We will keep evolving, supporting our partners and protecting the American people.”

-JTFSB-

For additional content and news please visit https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/DOWSB

All products on DVIDS are public domain and can be used by anyone. Individuals can create a free DVIDS account to download high resolution versions of the products. For media queries please contact us at mailto:JTF-SBMediaDesk@army.mil

**Follow us on social media at:**Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/JTFSouthernBorder/Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/jtfsouthernborder X: https://x.com/JointTFSB