German-French Air Squadron Transports U.S. Marine Rifle Company for First Time in NATO History

Photo By Cpl. Mya Seymour | U.S. Marines with 2nd Battalion, 6th Marine Regiment, 2nd Marine Division, board a C-130 aircraft with the German-French Binational Air Transport Squadron (BATS) at Bardufoss Airport, Norway, March 11, 2026. The participation of the German-French BATS highlighted the importance of allied integration and showcased the rapid deployment capabilities of combined NATO forces. A key component of NATO's enhanced vigilance activity Arctic Sentry, exercise Cold Response 26 is a Norwegian-led winter military exercise designed to enhance collective defense capabilities and ensure U.S. readiness to rapidly deploy and seamlessly operate alongside NATO Allies in challenging arctic conditions. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Mya Seymour) see less | View Image Page

BARDUFOSS, Norway – In a historic first for NATO, a rifle company of U.S. Marines were airlifted during a NATO exercise by a unique, jointly operated, French and German air transport squadron, March 11, 2026.

The maneuver, part of the large-scale NATO exercise Cold Response 26, consisted of two German-operated KC-130J Super Hercules aircraft flown by the Binational Air Transport Squadron (BATS) Rhin/Rhein based in Évreux, France. Additionally, one KC-130J aircraft with Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron 252 (VMGR 252) stationed out of Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, North Carolina, supported the transport of the U.S. Marines from Bardufoss, Norway to Rovaniemi, Finland.

This flight marked the first time the German-French BATS has ever transported U.S. Marines, demonstrating a historic moment for our ability as NATO allies to interoperate together. BATS itself is a new example of the capability of NATO allies to effectively integrate. Stationed in Normandy, France, 300 French and German pilots, mechanics, avionics specialists and technical loadmasters live, train and work together with binational crews flying missions and binational teams maintaining aircraft on the ground.

“Born in 2022, we are a young and ‘one of a kind’ squadron with a wide range of capabilities,” a BATS KC-130J pilot, not identified for security reasons said, “[CORE26] is a great opportunity to benefit from training alongside NATO-allies in a joint and combined training approach.”

Together, BATS, VMGR-252, and 6th Marine Regiment demonstrated how ally forces can interoperate to accomplish tactical maneuvers in support of strategic goals, in critical regions of the globe, like as the Arctic. The Arctic is a gateway to the North Atlantic, hosting vital trade, transport and communication links between North America and Europe, and effective defense of the Arctic requires collective strength and strong interoperability.

As a tactical air transport squadron, BATS regularly conducts training in sub-zero temperatures to qualify their troops for operations in the Arctic, reinforcing security in the region for all-NATO allies. In this way, BATS shares a mindset with the Marine Corps that readiness to deploy to any climate is critical for warfighting.

“The BATS is capable of operating world-wide, in all climatic zones and under a wide range of operating conditions,” said the BATS pilot, “ Highly trained aircrews and ground personnel as well as good teamwork are our key to success. We have proven that in the recent years, 'Anytime-Anywhere' is more than just a motto for us."

Utilizing the KC-130J, BATS serves a key role in facilitating the ability of allies to interoperate, enabling tactical air transport missions at airfields or unpaved landing zones with greatly reduced infrastructure. In Marine Corps aviation doctrine, this mission is referred to as Combat Assault Transport, a form of Assault Support, one of the six core function of Marine Corps Aviation. Assault Support is crucial to Marines ability to rapidly deploy to austere climates such as the Arctic.

"As we continue to shape the future of distributed aviation operations and maneuver warfare, long-range assault support platforms will play an increasingly pivotal role,” said Major Rich Webb, a KC-130J pilot and Weapons and Tactics Instructor with VMGR-252, “The KC-130J is resilient and uniquely qualified to answer the call of Marines and our joint partners.”

This combined integration was made possible by the Combined Air Operations Center (CAOC) in Bodø, Norway. The Centre, opened in October 2025, oversees air operations in the Nordic region, the Baltic Sea, the North Atlantic and the Barents Sea, ensuring that airspace in the High North is monitored, protected and, when required, defended.

“These integration flights exemplify how deliberate joint planning and seamless execution transform two capable units into a unified, effective team, that supports Marines on the ground,” said Major Webb, “Through collaborative training and operations, we bolster interoperability, ensuring that when a Marine unit requires support, allied aircrews are poised to deliver. It was an absolute privilege to fly alongside our German counterparts during this insertion.”

Upon landing in Rovaniemi, Echo Company received cold weather equipment, supplies, and munitions, transported by Combat Logistics Battalion-6 (CLB-6), across Norway, Sweden, and Finland that arrived the previous day, enabling their ability to conduct force-on-force combat training in the freezing forests of the province of Lapland.

On March 12, soldiers with the Swedish Army and Marines conducted familiarization training with the 4th Mechanized Brigade (MekB4) of the Swedish Army, also known as the Skaraborg Brigade. Together, Swedes and Marines shared knowledge on tactics and equipment, and soldiers of MekB4 explained to Echo Company an overview of the CV 90, the Infantry Fighting Vehicle (IFV) of their brigade. MekB4 will assume control of Echo Company during CORE26’s culminating force-on-force Live Exercise (LIVEX), where the two NATO forces will work together to accomplish tactical objectives on the training battlefield, battling other NATO allies and the elements in a simulated wargame to prepare them for any threat to NATO’s Arctic Security.

Echo Company’s flight from Norway into Finland demonstrates how the timely sequencing of logistics support (provided by CLB-6) and aviation support (provided by BATS and VMGR-252) to project ground combat power (by a combined Swedish and Marine mechanized force) is critical for effective rapid response in contested and austere environments, and how we can respond to adversaries threatening the security of NATO in the High North. This exercise has demonstrated that Marines together with our NATO allies, are proving that we have the capability and the will to deter aggression and defend our shared interests.

A key component of NATO's enhanced vigilance activity Arctic Sentry, CORE26 is a Norwegian-led winter military exercise designed to enhance collective defense capabilities and ensure U.S. readiness to rapidly deploy and seamlessly operate alongside NATO Allies in challenging arctic conditions. More than 25,000 personnel from Canada, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, Sweden, United Kingdom, the United States and NATO are participating in the exercise to enhance interoperability and prepare for future challenges in the Arctic environment. MARFOREUR/AF is the lead U.S. European Command (USEUCOM) component for U.S. participation in the exercise.