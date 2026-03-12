Safe and Sound: Collectively being vigilant about safety on Tinker Air Force Base

Photo By Breonna Summers | Tech Sgt. Jeremy De Leon, 72nd Security Forces Squadron, uses a lidar to measure vehicle speed at Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma, March 10, 2026. The average standard speed limit on Tinker Air Force Base is 25 mph. Certain areas such as housing and around playgrounds are lower. (U.S. Air Force photo by Breonna Summers) see less | View Image Page

Avoiding the point of no return, it is critical for all base personnel to be aware of the traffic regulations and the serious consequences of driving and parking violations.

Security Forces and parking wardens will issue citations for a range of infractions, including speeding, driving without a valid driver's license or vehicle registration, driving without a seatbelt, driving without insurance and crossing double lines.

"Please be patient while driving on base, and with our Defenders at the gate due to increased defense measures," said Chief Master Sgt. Jordan Locklear, 72nd Security Forces Squadron senior enlisted leader, "Overall, our main priority is to ensure the safety and security of our workforce, residents and installation as a whole."

Tinker Air Force Base adheres to a 12-point, DD Form 1408, Armed Forces Traffic Ticket system to track driving infractions. Accumulating 12 points within a 12-month period can lead to a one-year license suspension, which could jeopardize your employment. Points can add up quickly, for example, driving 15-20 miles per hour over the speed limit can result in 6 points. Violations in designated school zones carry increased point assessments.

Multiple infractions will result in multiple point violations. It is imperative to have the appropriate documents readily available whenever you are operating a vehicle. Below are topics of concern for drivers on Tinker AFB.

Emergency Vehicles Be aware of your surroundings, when an emergency vehicle with flashing lights and sirens approaches, immediately yield by pulling over.

Distracted Driving Distracted driving is illegal on and off base, keep your eyes on the road and avoid texting or talking on the phone or any activity that diverts your attention from the road such as eating and drinking. In relation, the use of headphones is prohibited while driving on base.

Controlled Substances and Weapons Driver accountability is critical to base safety. Hit and run incidents are a serious offense, as is driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Security Forces conducts random vehicle inspections to prevent contraband, including unauthorized weapons, from entering the installation. Medical marijuana may be legal in the state of Oklahoma, but it is forbidden on Tinker AFB.

See Something, Say Something Maintaining a safe environment is not limited to safe driving, base safety is a collective responsibility. Everyone is a sensor. Stay vigilant, if you see something, say something. Report suspicious behavior on or off base to 72nd Security Forces Squadron at 405-734-3737.

To learn more about the Motor Traffic, Parking and Code Management regulations, please read Tinker Air Force Base Instruction 31-218.