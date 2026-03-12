Modernizing Air Force TACP Ground Evaluations

Photo By Jedhel Somera | A Tactical Air Control Party Airman with the 19th Air Support Operations Squadron briefs a mission route during a Special Operations Warfare Ground Evaluation at Fort Campbell, Ky. see less | View Image Page

FORT CAMPBELL, Ky. — Air Force tactical air control party (TACP) operators from the 19th Air Support Operations Squadron underwent a comprehensive mission evaluation in January, utilizing advanced electronic warfare and autonomous drone technology to validate new ground combat standards.

The evaluation, which became a requirement for Air Force Special Warfare TACP units roughly two years ago, ensures operators maintain combat mission readiness through a full mission profile. The rigorous assessment covers every phase of a deployment, including preparation, infiltration, action on objectives, exfiltration, and a final mission debrief. Special Operations Warfare Ground Evaluations are conducted every 24 months to validate the unit's combat mission readiness and ability to operate in in contested environments.

The evaluation began in a classroom setting where the team received a warning order detailing the mission. Lt. Col. Craig Lowrey, the 19th ASOS director of operations, served as the team leader during the exercise. He said the initial phase required the team to analyze the overarching mission set and discuss the scheme of maneuver while identifying the expectations for both friendly and enemy forces.

Once the planning phase concluded and a written portion was completed, the team moved to the field for a target acquisition mission. Evaluators provided only a rough area of interest, forcing the team to rely on specialized equipment to pinpoint an enemy location on an airfield.

The insertion took place in total darkness, requiring every operator to utilize night vision goggles. 1st Lt. Michael Morin, a ground evaluator assigned to the 19th ASOS, said the lack of ambient light made the mission particularly difficult.

Upon reaching the vicinity of the objective rally point, the team secured the area. While the assistant team leader maintained security, the team launched a small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (sUAS) Skydio X2D drone. The sUAS was flown several hundred meters from the target area, obscured by the tree line, to get eyes on the objective.

The sUAS, which features 3D mapping and collision avoidance, allowed the team to navigate the forest and locate targets in a large open area. This provided the commander with a live video feed to refine the targeting data.

Simultaneously, the team utilized Electromagnetic Spectrum Operations (EMSO) using the Beast+ platform. This handheld device identifies and tracks adversary signals, such as radio or cellular communications. "It can hear what kind of frequencies are being used," Morin said. "It can help us pinpoint where radio traffic is coming from."

By combining the signal data from the Beast+ with the visual data from the drone, the commander was able to determine the exact direction and location of the enemy.

Lowrey said the team made its way through multiple checkpoints before reaching the objective area. By using the technology to refine their targeting, they were able to send reconnaissance and surveillance teams forward to pinpoint high-priority targets. This allowed the team to successfully coordinate simulated airstrikes and artillery strikes.

The introduction of these ground evaluations reflects a shift in how the Air Force tests its special warfare operators. Morin noted that because these evaluations are relatively new, units are still refining the process to ensure operators are tested to the highest of their abilities.

The integration of low-profile, high-power technology like the Beast+ and Suas autonomous drones are essential for the TACP community as it prepares for near-peer conflicts where the electromagnetic spectrum is a primary battlefield.