Capability Program Executive Simulation, Training, Test and Threat (CPE ST3) Activates New Project Manager Office

Photo By Anna Nelson | Brig. Gen. Christine A. Beeler, capability program executive for the Army’s Capability Program Executive Simulation, Training, Test and Threat (CPE ST3), and John Gillette, Project Manager Synthetic Environment (PM SE), cover the PM SE logo deactivating the office during a ceremony at the Central Florida Tech Grove on March 12, 2026. The ceremony also included the deactivation of Project Manager Cyber, Test and Training (PM CT2), and the activation of CPE ST3’s newest project manager office, Project Manager Simulation (PM SIM). Merging PM SE and PM CT2 into the new PM SIM is part of the Army’s overall acquisition reform efforts and will help prioritize speed to deliver technology to Soldiers faster than ever. (U.S. Army photo by Anna Nelson) see less | View Image Page

Senior leaders from the U.S. Army’s Capability Program Executive Simulation, Training, Test and Threat (CPE ST3) formally activated its newest project manager office, Project Manager Simulation (PM SIM), in a ceremony at the Central Florida Tech Grove on March 12, 2026.

Brig. Gen. Christine A. Beeler, capability program executive for CPE ST3, presided over the ceremony, which also included the deactivation of two project manager offices, Project Manager Synthetic Environment (PM SE) and Project Manager Cyber, Test and Training (PM CT2).

Beeler said, “Today, we have combined the talents and capabilities of two stellar PM offices, SE and CT2, to create a brand-new organization, Project Manager Simulation, PM SIM, led by Col. Natashia Coleman.”

CPE ST3 is responsible for providing the Army with synthetic environments, modeling, training, and readiness tools that allow Soldiers and units to rehearse convergence, operate in contested domains, and prepare for complex, multi-domain missions, safely and realistically.

The ceremony respected an Army tradition that started in 1775 of casing the colors of the deactivated Project Manager offices by placing black cloth over their logos. PM SIM was activated by removing a black cloth from its logo to signify uncasing the colors.

“CPE ST3 is central to advancing the Army’s simulation, training and readiness in support of the Army’s Warfighting Concept,” said Beeler. “As we activate PM SIM, we are committed to evolving the acquisition process for modeling, simulation, live, virtual, and constructive training capabilities, integrating the latest technologies such as AI, 3D gaming engines, and edge devices. No matter where the Soldiers are, we need to train them at that point of need.”

The Army’s new acquisition approach prioritizes speed to deliver technology to Soldiers faster than ever. The Army is embracing capability-focused portfolios, open architecture, and adaptation to global technological change to remain effective.

“I’m honored to be the inaugural Project Manager for Simulation,” Coleman said. “As the PM for CT2, I led a tremendous team that, together with the PM SE team, has formed the core of PM SIM. I’m looking forward to the transformation ahead. The mission isn’t going away, the capability isn’t going away, and we will work tirelessly with our colleagues to simulate the fight and ensure our Soldiers are prepared to win.”

John Gillette, project manager at PM SE, said he was humbled to be given the opportunity to lead such a phenomenal team.

“Over the last 2 ½ years, this team met opportunities and challenges with grace, strength, resilience, and steadfast focus – one mission,” Gillette said. “They have breathed new life into training programs and rolled out cutting-edge capabilities to meet emerging threats on the battlefield, within months, not years. Now, SE and the team from PM CT2 join together to be one unstoppable team in developing training capabilities for Soldiers worldwide.”

PM CT2 was originally established as Project Manager, Instrumentation, Targets, and Threat Simulators (PM ITTS) in October 1990. In August 1992, PM ITTS and Project Manager, Training Devices (PM TRADE) aligned to form the Army Simulation Training and Instrumentation Command (STRICOM).

PM SE traces its heritage to the Project Manager for Advanced Distributed Simulation (PM ADS), which was established as part of STRICOM in June 1997. On Oct. 1, 2002, STRICOM became the Program Executive Office, Simulation, Training and Instrumentation (PEO STRI), and in early February 2026, PEO STRI evolved to become CPE ST3 as part of the Army’s overall acquisition reform efforts.

“These are exciting times; we have new titles, CPE ST3, and PM SIM, but the mission remains the same,” Beeler said. “Our focus is on the Soldier. We’re going to simulate the fight, replicate the threat, and make sure our Army wins because they fought the fight before they had to.”

Headquartered in Orlando, Florida, CPE ST3 is comprised of a highly skilled and diverse workforce of 980 Soldiers, Army civilians and contractors, who work with Army partners to enhance operational readiness and support the Army’s modernization efforts by fielding and sustaining the next generation of multi-domain operations testing, training and information operations capabilities.