Photo By Thomas Kreidel | Navy Culinary Arts Team member Culinary Specialist Third Class Lajasmine Foster helps...... read more read more Photo By Thomas Kreidel | Navy Culinary Arts Team member Culinary Specialist Third Class Lajasmine Foster helps prepare a meal for the Operational Hot Food Kitchen competition at the Joint Culinary Training Exercise at Fort Lee, Virginia. The team received a silver medal during this event, one of several categories at the largest American Culinary Federation sanctioned competition in North America, featuring military chefs from around the world. see less | View Image Page

USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Sailor competes at Joint Culinary Training Exercise Your browser does not support the audio element.

SAN DIEGO – Culinary Specialist 3rd Class Lajasmine Foster, assigned to Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70), represented the U.S. Navy at the 50th annual Joint Culinary Training Exercise (JCTE) in Fort Lee, Virginia, Feb. 28 to March 4.



Foster competed at the JCTE as one of 10 members of the Navy Culinary Arts Team (NCAT), a highly competitive honor earned by only the most proficient culinary specialists across the fleet. She earned her NCAT selection after demonstrating superior performance at a tryout against three other West Coast culinary specialists.



Foster and her teammates on the NCAT Student Team were named U.S. Student Team of the Year at the JCTE and were selected to compete at the American Culinary Federation (ACF) National Competition later in the year.



“Representing Carl Vinson and my shipmates is a tremendous honor,” said Foster. “I’m grateful for the opportunity to compete and showcase the talent we have in Navy food service. I’m looking forward to the summer competition and to putting in the work to represent the ship and the Navy with pride.”



The ACF National Competition brings together elite culinary professionals from both the military and civilian sectors, serving as one of the nation’s most recognized stages for culinary excellence. Competitors are held to the highest standards of culinary technique, sanitation, organization and final product quality.



The competition will take place at the ACF 2026 National Convention, held from June 28 to July 2 in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Teams will be evaluated on established ACF criteria to include craftsmanship, flavor development, portion and timing control, plating composition and strict adherence to food safety discipline and cleanliness.



As preparations continue, Foster and the NCAT Student Team will undergo a structured training cycle focused on recipe development, standardized production methods, competition-time sequencing and consistency under pressure – skills directly aligned with the Navy Food Service Program’s commitment to readiness, professionalism and quality of service.



"CS3 Foster’s journey from our galley to the national stage is a testament to her extreme ownership, extreme execution and relentless dedication," said Cmdr. Casey Gillette, Carl Vinson’s supply officer. "Her culinary skill is nothing short of eye watering, and she represents the very best of Carl Vinson and the United States Navy. We are immensely proud of her and have no doubt she will continue to achieve greatness."



Carl Vinson is undergoing scheduled maintenance in its homeport of San Diego while remaining a combat-ready force dedicated to protecting and defending the United States.



For more news from CVN 70, visit[http://www.dvidshub.net/unit/CVN70](http://www.dvidshub.net/unit/CVN70).