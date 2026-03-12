NAVFAC Southwest Collaborates with NMCB-5 for Point Mugu Airfield Security Enclave Project

Photo By Katie Cadiao | Sailors assigned to NMCB-5 install sections of security perimeter fencing as part of...... read more read more Photo By Katie Cadiao | Sailors assigned to NMCB-5 install sections of security perimeter fencing as part of the Point Mugu Airfield Security Enclave project. The fence installation enhances controlled access and supports force protection objectives for airfield operations. see less | View Image Page

NAVFAC Southwest is working with Naval Construction Group ONE and Naval Mobile Construction Battalion FIVE (NMCB-5) to install security perimeter fencing at Point Mugu Airfield in Ventura County, Calif. The project supports critical installation security and operational requirements.



NAVFAC Southwest worked closely with Naval Base Ventura County Public Works, installation stakeholders, and Seabee partners to complete the design effort. Collaboration focused on aligning security requirements, airfield operational constraints, constructability, and phased execution to ensure mission continuity.



“This Seabee-led construction effort is a prime example of what sailors can accomplish when we work together across teams,” said CDR Joseph Blauwiekel, Naval Base Ventura County Public Works Officer. “We look forward to sharing our expertise and executing this mission-critical security project on time and within budget.”



The NAVFAC Southwest team provided design development, technical review, and engineering support to enable construction execution of the project. Considerations included site layout, security perimeter fencing, access control considerations, utilities coordination, and constructability review to support Seabee execution in an operational airfield environment.



After NAVFAC Southwest completed the design development and technical coordination at the end of January, sailors assigned to NMCB-5 prepared the fencing site, poured the concrete fence posts and installed sections of security perimeter fencing.



The next step is a Request for Proposal (RFP), which is expected in March 2026. The RFP solicitation will leverage the completed design package to enable timely award and execution in support of operational priorities of the installation and tenant commands.