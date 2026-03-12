Detachment-Hawaii, Hyperion 6 hosts change of responsibility ceremony

Photo By Steven Stover | SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, Hawaii – Army Maj. Jacob Curtis, commander, Detachment-Hawaii (Hyperions), 782d Military Intelligence Battalion (Cyber), hosted the Change of Responsibility between outgoing First Sgt. (1SG) Nevada Henricksen, and incoming First Sergeant, 1SG Christopher Steiner, at the Main Post Chapel, March 5. see less | View Image Page

By 1st Lt. Jan Leo Ras, Detachment Hawaii, 782nd Military Intelligence Battalion (Cyber)

SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, Hawaii – Army Maj. Jacob Curtis, commander, Detachment-Hawaii (Hyperions), 782d Military Intelligence Battalion (Cyber), hosted the Change of Responsibility between outgoing First Sgt. (1SG) Nevada Henricksen, and the incoming senior enlisted leader, 1SG Christopher Steiner, at the Main Post Chapel, March 5.

In attendance were the 782d MI BN (Cyber) Command Team, Lt. Col. Matthew Hutchison and Command Sgt. Maj. Raymond Lopez, and the Soldiers, Civilians, and Family members of the Detachment-Hawaii o’hana.

After the ceremonial passing of the guidon, MAJ Curtis, addressed the audience to share his appreciation of the profound and positive impact that 1SG Henricksen had to the detachment. He was especially proud and grateful to have had a teammate who championed Soldier and Family readiness, has an enduring commitment to coaching and mentoring those around him, and sets the example daily on what it means to be a servant leader. He acknowledged the sacrifices and demands inherent in the role, of which 1SG Henricksen selflessly rose above and beyond.

MAJ Curtis also took the opportunity to proudly welcome 1SG Steiner to the Hyperion o’hana. He asserted his belief in the new First Sergeant's ability to continue to uphold the highest of standards and be an exceptional steward for the detachment’s future. “Undoubtedly,” he stated, that with “1SG Steiner's accomplished leadership, the detachment remains positioned to reach new heights.”

The outgoing First Sergeant, 1SG Henricksen, served as the Detachment’s First Sergeant from February 2024 until March 2026. Born in Midwest City, Oklahoma, 1SG Henricksen first enlisted in the Iowa Army National Guard as a 19D, cavalry scout, later reclassing to 17E, electronic warfare sergeant. Before becoming the Detachment’s senior enlisted leader. 1SG Henricksen served in multiple positions of varying degrees of responsibilities as an Electronic Warfare Sergeant in Fort Stewart, Georgia; Fort Riley, Kansas; and Schofield Barracks, including battalion, brigade, and division EW/CEMA NCOIC.

In his final address to the Detachment, 1SG Henricksen took the time to credit and show gratitude to every Soldier, NCO, warrant officer, officer, and Civilian with whom he has had the absolute pleasure of serving with during his tenure. Most importantly, 1SG Henricksen thanked his wife for her unending dedication and support. 1SG Henricksen ended his address with a quote from the late Michigan Football Coach, Bo Schembechler, “No man is more important than the team. No coach is more important that the team. The team, the team, the team…”

Detachment Hawaii’s First Sergeant, 1SG Christopher Steiner, is a native of Sisseton, South Dakota. He enlisted in the U.S. Army in July 2005 as a 25S, satellite communication systems operator-maintainer, later reclassing to 17E, electronic warfare specialist. 1SG Steiner has served in many leadership positions from team leader to acting G31 electronic warfare sergeant major, as well as infantry operations sergeant major, brigade electronic warfare officer, battalion rear detachment NCOIC, operations sergeant and recently Bravo Company first sergeant in 782d MI BN (Cyber).

During his remarks, 1SG Steiner shared a powerful vision that builds upon the foundations of his predecessor, an unrelenting focus on readiness and lethality. 1SG Steiner also congratulated 1SG Henricksen on his successful term and expressed his gratitude to his wife for her invaluable and unwavering support, and to the Detachment for the warm aloha.

Detachment-Hawaii is delighted to welcome 1SG Steiner and his family to the Hyperion o’hana and bids 1SG Henricksen and his wife mahalo nui loa and a hui hou as they embark onto their next chapter.

U.S. Army Photos

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