University Of Colorado Boulder Hosts 31st Annual Colorado Meet

Photo By Petty Officer 1st Class Reymundo Villegas | 260306-N-GR847-2005 BOULDER, Colo. (March 6, 2026) Adm. Steve Koehler, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, a University of Colorado Boulder alumnus, salutes the sideboys during his arrival at the opening ceremony of the annual Naval ROTC Colorado Meet at CU Boulder, March 6, 2026. For 100 years, NROTC has been one of our Nation’s proven Foundries of Navy and Marine Corps Officers – forging leaders who are united in purpose, resilient in spirit, and committed to ensuring that our Navy and Marine Corps Combat Team remains ready to fight and win tonight, tomorrow and well into the future. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Reymundo Villegas) see less | View Image Page

BOULDER, Colo. (March 6, 2026) — Midshipmen from the University of Colorado Boulder (CU Boulder) Naval Reserve Officers’ Training Corps (NROTC) hosted the 31st annual Colorado Meet, at CU Boulder, March 6-7.

The two-day competition brought together Midshipmen and Cadets from 24 ROTC units representing the Navy, Army and Air Force from across the country to test their leadership, teamwork and physical readiness.

Adm. Steve Koehler, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, a 1986 graduate of CU Boulder, where he was commissioned through the NROTC, served as the guest speaker for the event.

“As Midshipmen, you train together, study together and grow together,” Koehler said in his opening remarks. “Your ability to build and lead winning teams starts here, and the values, character, and teamwork you learn as Midshipmen will apply not only in your service, but throughout life.”

The competition challenges Midshipmen through a series of events designed to build teamwork, resilience and camaraderie, with physical fitness events including a 16-mile endurance race, which spans two days, consisting of a pool evolution, mountain hike, and multiple circuit workouts. Other events included: Drill and color guard competitions; marksmanship; and tests of naval knowledge.

This year’s competition coincides with the 100th anniversary of the NROTC program.

“The basis of ROTC and our university partnerships is a shared commitment to our national ideals and to defending our way of life,” Koehler said. “As we begin what is 100 years of NROTC, that matters now more than ever as we inspire America’s future military leaders.”

Unlike many competitions organized by staff or faculty, this event is planned and executed entirely by CU Boulder Midshipmen.

“Planning and executing the Colorado Meet gives our Midshipmen the opportunity to conduct detailed planning for an event involving over 800 people and executed across five square miles that involves coordination with multiple outside agencies,” said Marine Corps Col. Matthew Zummo, commanding officer, CU Boulder NROTC. “They then execute over two full days and enable a competition that challenges their peers to push themselves while strengthening bonds within the ROTC community.”

Midshipman 2/C Cameron Walker served as the officer in charge of the event.

“Planning the Colorado Meet has been a great leadership experience, and it takes a lot of coordination across the battalion,” said Walker. “One of the biggest leadership lessons I’ve learned through the process is the importance of trusting your teammates to take ownership of their piece of the competition.”

The top performing units were recognized in each category during the awards ceremony. Top performers by event included:

Endurance race - CU Boulder

Iron 4th Class - Iowa State University

Drill competition - CU Boulder

Color guard competition - University of Missouri

Marksmanship - University of Nebraska-Lincoln

Knowledge competition - University of Minnesota

For 100 years, NROTC has been one of our Nation’s proven Foundries of Navy and Marine Corps Officers – forging leaders who are united in purpose, resilient in spirit, and committed to ensuring that our Navy and Marine Corps combat team remains ready to fight and win tonight, tomorrow and well into the future. For more information about NROTC, visit www.nrotc.navy.mil.