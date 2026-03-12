Army & Air Force Exchange Service Continues Self-Service Market Expansion

Photo By Zachary Wright | Round-the-clock missions need round-the-clock access: @ShopMyExchange self-service markets keep warfighters fueled and mission ready. Read more: https://wp.me/p9Q7PG-3bo see less | View Image Page

DALLAS – The Army & Air Force Exchange Service continues to expand its network of 24/7 self-service markets, https://wp.me/p9Q7PG-3bo wherever their mission takes them.

Strategically positioned in high-traffic or mission-focused environments to serve Soldiers, Airmen, Guardians and Department of War civilians, 24/7 self-service markets extend access to snacks, small meals, beverages and toiletries, including small, remote or austere locations.

“Service members often work long, demanding hours and having easy access to better-for-you food and drink options when they need it matters,” said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Rich Martinez, the Exchange’s senior enlisted advisor. “The 24/7 self-service markets ensure, service members can find convenient options that support performance and overall well-being, day or night.”

All of the Exchange’s 700-plus self-service markets offer better-for-you options, such as fresh fruit and vegetables, sandwiches, salads and more. Assortments are customized to meet the needs of each unique location. Markets are equipped with convenient features, such as self-checkout kiosks and microwaves for ready-to-eat meals. Sites can also be outfitted further to include additional amenities, such as coffee vending machines.

The Exchange plans to add 35 markets in 2026 while focusing on strengthening operations, expanding site opportunities and fulfilling requests for additional markets. In 2025, the Exchange installed 65 markets.

The continued growth of 24/7 self-service markets reflect the Exchange’s commitment to supporting the well-being of service members and their families, enhancing Quality of Life across the military communities it serves.

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Since 1895, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service has gone where Soldiers, Airmen, Guardians and their families go to improve the quality of their lives by providingvalued goods and services at exclusive military pricing. The Exchange is the 51st-largest retailer in the United States. 100% of Exchange earnings support military communities. In the last 10 years, your Exchange benefit has provided $15 billionin earnings that support the military community, including through contributions to critical military Quality-of-Life programs.The Exchange is a nonappropriated fund entity of the Department of War and is directed by a Board of Directors. To find out more about the Exchange history and mission or to view recent press releases please visit our website athttp://www.shopmyexchange.comorfollow us on X athttps://x.com/shopmyexchange.

Media Notes:

For more information or to schedule an interview with an Exchange representative please contact Zach Wright, 214-312-6300, or WrightZ@aafes.com.

Follow the Exchange: Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/shopmyexchange/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/shopmyexchange Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/shopmyexchange/