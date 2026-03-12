USACE Wilmington District contracting officer named Army’s Deployed Contracting Professional of the Year

Photo By Ernest Henry | Ed Boddie (right), a contracting specialist with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers...... read more read more Photo By Ernest Henry | Ed Boddie (right), a contracting specialist with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Wilmington District, speaks with John Mayo, chief of contracting for the Wilmington District, during a demolition project in western North Carolina supporting Hurricane Helene recovery operations, Nov. 18, 2025. Boddie was later recognized as the Army’s Barbara C. Heald Deployed Contracting Professional of the Year for his leadership and contributions supporting large-scale disaster recovery contracting efforts. (U.S. Army photo by Ernie Henry) see less | View Image Page

WILMINGTON, N.C. – Mr. Edward “Ed” Boddie, a contracting officer with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Wilmington District, was recently named the Barbara C. Heald Deployed Contracting Professional of the Year for the U.S. Army in recognition of his exceptional leadership during the Hurricane Helene disaster response.

Following the catastrophic storm in September 2024, Boddie deployed as the lead contracting officer supporting the Wilmington District’s emergency response across western North Carolina. Under his leadership, the contracting team executed nearly $2.7 billion in contract actions—a dramatic increase in workload that enabled rapid debris removal, infrastructure restoration and life-sustaining humanitarian assistance throughout the region.

Among the most critical actions under Boddie’s leadership was the award of $65 million in emergency contracts to extract and purify contaminated water, restoring safe drinking water to more than 300,000 residents affected by the storm. He also led a $20 million initiative to streamline the Right of Entry process, accelerating access for recovery crews and reducing delays for more than 7,000 property owners as debris removal and recovery operations expanded across impacted communities.

Recognizing the challenges of operating in western North Carolina’s rugged terrain, Boddie also secured $17 million in contracts for advanced drone technology equipped with LiDAR and thermal imaging, significantly reducing damage assessment timelines and providing real-time data to support recovery decision-making.

In addition to driving mission success, Boddie emphasized equitable recovery. Through targeted outreach and contracting strategies, 64.5 percent of contract actions—totaling more than $1.6 billion—were awarded to small and disadvantaged businesses, helping stimulate local economic recovery while supporting disaster response operations.

“When our communities were facing an unprecedented crisis, Ed Boddie was there,” said John Mayo, chief of the Wilmington District Contracting Division. “His leadership was instrumental in delivering billions in critical aid, restoring essential services to hundreds of thousands, and ensuring that our response was not only rapid but also equitable. He is a true public servant and a credit to this entire organization.”

The Barbara C. Heald Award recognizes contracting professionals who demonstrate extraordinary performance while deployed in support of contingency operations. Boddie’s work during Hurricane Helene recovery highlights the critical role contracting professionals play in enabling the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to deliver timely and effective disaster response.