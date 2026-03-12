The Department of War equips Airmen with cognitive tools

The Department of War equipped Airmen with a new, practical mental health kit on Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston, March 6, 2026.

The program was delivered via a seminar and a series of follow-on materials to teach service members how to understand their thought patterns and apply techniques to manage stress and adversity.

The initiative is grounded in cognitive behavioral theory and is designed to strengthen mental resilience. “We’re offering a broader mental wellness understanding with tools that have been tested over decades of research,” said Dr. Leah Blain, chief clinical officer and facilitator of the seminar.

Cognitive behavioral theory is a psychological framework first developed over 50 years ago by psychiatrist Dr. Aaron Beck. It is widely known through its clinical application which focuses on understanding how thoughts influence emotions and behavior.

Rather than replacing existing military programs that teach crisis management, such as suicide awareness briefings, this training is designed to complement them with cognitive tools used as a preventive measure to recognize thought distortions.

“We learned a lot about ourselves and the behaviors we go to automatically,” said U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Taya Bushur, a training participant. “They also taught us to identify the behaviors in others.”

The follow-on component reinforces the lessons of the seminar. Students will receive waypoint kits over a six-month period linked to individual activities such as journaling or group exercises like fireside chats.

“If they do encounter a difficult thought, those tools can help them recover,” Blain said.

By equipping them with research-backed cognitive tools, the initiative underscores the Department of War’s support for the well-being and readiness of service members.