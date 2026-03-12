Agile Patriot postures AFMC Airmen for leadership, mission success

Photo By Brian Dietrick | Maj. Gen. Mark Slominski, Air Force Materiel Command Mobilization Assistant to the Commander, discusses his leadership philosophy during AFMC’s Agile Patriot Professional Development course at the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force March 10-12. Agile Patriot is designed to strengthen leadership capabilities and prepare mid-tier leaders to meet evolving mission demands. (U.S. Air Force photo by Brian Dietrick) see less | View Image Page

Photo By Brian Dietrick | Maj. Gen. Mark Slominski, Air Force Materiel Command Mobilization Assistant to the...... read more read more

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Ohio – As technological change accelerates and global threats evolve, Air Force Materiel Command is investing in the leaders who will guide the enterprise through future challenges.

AFMC held the Agile Patriot Professional Development course March 10–12 at the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force, just outside the gates of Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio. Designed to strengthen leadership capabilities and prepare mid-tier leaders to meet evolving mission demands, the event featured a dynamic lineup of senior leaders, thought-provoking mission briefs, mentoring sessions and discussions on emerging technologies critical to the future of the Air Force.

“The breadth of topics covered by Agile Patriot is essential for our leaders,” said Maj. Gen. Mark Slominski, AFMC Mobilization Assistant to the Commander. “In an ever-changing environment, it's imperative that we have leaders who are agile, resilient and ready to make informed decisions that drive mission success.”

Throughout the course, participants were exposed to a wide range of topics, including a deep dive into AFMC’s mission, world threats, quantum computing, resilience, senior leader perspectives, artificial intelligence and psychological safety.

The symposium’s unique combination of senior leader insights and practical, hands-on training is aimed at preparing AFMC leaders to integrate emerging technologies like AI and quantum computing into their teams’ daily operations. It also focused on building psychological safety within teams to foster open communication and collaboration.

“Agile Patriot is focused on strengthening leadership and supervisory skill sets, preparing participants to handle real-world taskings,” said Master Sgt. Brittany Franklin, AFMC Training manager and Agile Patriot course director. “Through the broad spectrum of topics, Agile Patriot exposes attendees to current and future technological advances, as well as what’s on the minds of our AFMC leadership team. This information empowers leaders to prepare their teams for the challenges ahead.”

Agile Patriot is a pivotal part of AFMC’s ongoing efforts to develop leaders who can navigate uncertainty, foster innovation and ensure mission success in the years to come.

“We want these leaders to leave the course inspired, with the tools and confidence needed to build resilient teams to successfully execute the AFMC mission,” Franklin said.