Strategic Integration: The Role of DLA Energy's Joint Petroleum Seminar

Photo By Ebony Gay | Army Col. Mike Schulte, US Army Petroleum Center director, speaks at the Defense Logistics Agency Energy annual Joint Petroleum Seminar (JPS), during Joint Petroleum Week (JPW), on Feb. 25, 2026, at the McNamara Headquarters Complex, Fort Belvoir, Virginia. (Photo by Ebony Gay) see less | View Image Page

Photo By Ebony Gay | Army Col. Mike Schulte, US Army Petroleum Center director, speaks at the Defense...... read more read more

FORT BELVOIR, Va.– Each year, the Defense Logistics Agency Energy hosts its Joint Petroleum Seminar, a cornerstone event of Joint Petroleum Week held at the McNamara Headquarters Complex. This year’s week-long series took place Feb. 23-27, 2026, and brought together a global coalition of officers, senior non-commissioned officers, warrant officers, and Department of War civilians to synchronize one of the military’s most critical supply chain: fuel.

Building the "Face-to-Face" Advantage The JPS serves as a critical venue for "placing names with faces," allowing petroleum and logistics practitioners from various combatant commands and service branches to build the personal connection necessary for effective global operations. For many, the seminar provides a rare opportunity to step outside of distant work silos and connect with others in the field.

“This was my first JPS seminar, but I learned a lot,” said Navy Lt. Cmdr. Greg Schwarga, serving at Navy Region Europe, Africa, Central. "I learned about new resources I didn't know were available, which is something I'm going to take back with me. I will definitely be back next year."

The Blueprint for Connection Behind the scenes, orchestrating this global gathering was a year-long endeavor. According to Walt Allen, a program manager in DLA Energy’s Futures, Integration, and Posture Directorate, the planning process began nearly a year in advance to secure the venue, source topics from key stakeholders, and coordinate with various working groups.

“The topics are developed through a dual-track approach. Core standardized topics are maintained each year to ensure the seminar fulfills its role as a foundational training event,” said Allen. “This core curriculum is supplemented by new topics derived directly from participant feedback from previous years, ensuring the content remains relevant and addresses the evolving needs of the audience.”

This focus on continuous improvement extends to the event's execution. “This year we utilized the Joint Exercise Management Information System for registration and implemented a QR code-based check-in process via Microsoft Forms," Allen noted. "This significantly improved the check-in experience by eliminating bottlenecks and reducing the need for additional staffing.”

A Week of Strategic Planning The week was structured to address the full spectrum of energy logistics—from building foundational infrastructure to planning for future conflicts.

The Installation and Planning Review Board (IPRB): A key component of the week is the IPRB, where members convened to evaluate and prioritize military construction (MILCON) projects and sustainment, restoration and modernization investments. These sessions are vital for maintaining and modernizing infrastructure across the DOW’s worldwide fuel network.

A key component of the week is the IPRB, where members convened to evaluate and prioritize military construction (MILCON) projects and sustainment, restoration and modernization investments. These sessions are vital for maintaining and modernizing infrastructure across the DOW’s worldwide fuel network. The Joint Petroleum Working Group (JPWG): Following the seminar, the JPWG focused on the future course of the Joint Petroleum Enterprise. A major topic of discussion was the Prepositioned War Reserve Requirement Strategy, which outlined how and where fuel must be stored to ensure readiness in contested environments.

Following the seminar, the JPWG focused on the future course of the Joint Petroleum Enterprise. A major topic of discussion was the Prepositioned War Reserve Requirement Strategy, which outlined how and where fuel must be stored to ensure readiness in contested environments. The Joint Petroleum Executive Committee (JPEC):To conclude the week, this semi-annual senior leadership forum met to discuss relevant joint petroleum topics for resolution and advocacy to address energy challenges.

Emphasizing Priorities Leadership and participants alike emphasized that the true value of the seminar lay in the intersection of high-tech strategy and human connection.

“DLA Energy and the joint petroleum enterprise mesh perfectly with our three core priorities: set the globe, set the agency and set supply chains,” said Navy Rear Adm. George Bresnihan, DLA Energy commander.

Addressing the priority ofsetting the globe, Bresnihan noted that every attendee plays a vital role in DLA’s international footprint. Regardingsetting the agency, he highlighted the seminar itself: “It includes events like this, where we bring the enterprise together. It allows my team to learn ‘who’s who’ and establish the networks that are so critical to our success.”

For the final priority ofsetting supply chains, Bresnihan emphasized the transition toward a more data-driven future. “You all rely on DLA Energy to ensure our supply chains remain intact globally,” he said. “We are now leveraging innovative AI tools to gain a decision advantage. By building a ‘digital twin’ of our supply chain through the Petroleum Logistics Utilization Tool and Optimization, or PLUTO platform, we can visualize our global presence in real-time. When disruptions occur, we finally have the ability to see ourselves globally and adjust instantly.”

While the seminar stressed new technology, it also put a spotlight on the human connection element.

“It’s wonderful to have the opportunity to coordinate with the joint force and identify those key contacts—to finally know the person on the other end of the phone,” said Navy Lt. Cmdr. Christopher Feyen, serving at Naval Air Systems Command. “The passion, drive, and knowledge shared here make this an incredible experience.”