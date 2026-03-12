Coast Guard set to reopen Southern Green Bay to commercial traffic

March 12, 2026 Lt. Greg Murray 414-747-7100/D09-SMB-SECLakeMichigan-WWM@uscg.mil
MILWAUKEE – The Captain of the Port, Coast Guard Sector Lake Michigan, is set to reopen the waters of Southern Green Bay to commercial traffic starting at 8:00 a.m. on March 16, 2026.
Reopening this regulated navigation area will allow the resumption of commercial vessel traffic and icebreaking operations south of Peshtigo Reef Light and Sherwood Point in the Bay of Green Bay.
Further inquiries can be made by phone to Sector Lake Michigan at 414-747-7100 or via email at D09-SMB-SECLakeMichigan-WWM@uscg.mil -USCG-
|Date Taken:
|03.13.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.13.2026 09:43
|Story ID:
|560489
|Location:
|MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN, US
|Web Views:
|23
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