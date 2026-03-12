Coast Guard set to reopen Southern Green Bay to commercial traffic

Courtesy Photo | A Coast Guard Sector Lake Michigan Regulated Navigation Area is displayed on a map depicting the Bay of Southern Green Bay, Wisconsin, March 13, 2026. As ice began to deteriorate, the Coast Guard elected to reopen the waters within the bay to allow for commercial vessel traffic and ice breaking operations to resume. ( U.S. Coast Guard Courtesy Photo) see less | View Image Page

Courtesy Photo | A Coast Guard Sector Lake Michigan Regulated Navigation Area is displayed on a map...... read more read more

March 12, 2026 Lt. Greg Murray 414-747-7100/D09-SMB-SECLakeMichigan-WWM@uscg.mil

MILWAUKEE – The Captain of the Port, Coast Guard Sector Lake Michigan, is set to reopen the waters of Southern Green Bay to commercial traffic starting at 8:00 a.m. on March 16, 2026.

Reopening this regulated navigation area will allow the resumption of commercial vessel traffic and icebreaking operations south of Peshtigo Reef Light and Sherwood Point in the Bay of Green Bay.

Further inquiries can be made by phone to Sector Lake Michigan at 414-747-7100 or via email at D09-SMB-SECLakeMichigan-WWM@uscg.mil -USCG-