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    Coast Guard set to reopen Southern Green Bay to commercial traffic

    Coast Guard set to reopen Southern Green Bay to commercial traffic

    Courtesy Photo | A Coast Guard Sector Lake Michigan Regulated Navigation Area is displayed on a map...... read more read more

    MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    03.13.2026

    Courtesy Story

    U.S. Coast Guard Great Lakes

    March 12, 2026 Lt. Greg Murray 414-747-7100/D09-SMB-SECLakeMichigan-WWM@uscg.mil

    MILWAUKEE – The Captain of the Port, Coast Guard Sector Lake Michigan, is set to reopen the waters of Southern Green Bay to commercial traffic starting at 8:00 a.m. on March 16, 2026.

    Reopening this regulated navigation area will allow the resumption of commercial vessel traffic and icebreaking operations south of Peshtigo Reef Light and Sherwood Point in the Bay of Green Bay.

    Further inquiries can be made by phone to Sector Lake Michigan at 414-747-7100 or via email at D09-SMB-SECLakeMichigan-WWM@uscg.mil -USCG-

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 03.13.2026
    Date Posted: 03.13.2026 09:43
    Story ID: 560489
    Location: MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN, US
    Web Views: 23
    Downloads: 0

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    Coast Guard set to reopen Southern Green Bay to commercial traffic

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    waterways management
    safety
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