Across the threshold: 16 Soldiers join the NCO Corps

Fort Jackson recognized newly promoted sergeants who joined the Noncommissioned Officer Corps with a ceremony Feb. 27.
Sixteen Soldiers crossed the threshold under crossed sabers and into the Corps, also known as “the Backbone of the Army.”
The NCO traces its lineage back to the American Revolution when Baron Friedrich Wilhelm von Steuben began training Soldiers at Valley Forge in 1778.
He took 100 of the best Continental Army soldiers and trained them to be experts in drill and ceremony, marksmanship and taking care of other troops.
These troops returned to the force and began training the rest of the army.
Today, NCOs are charged with the training of Soldiers, accomplishment of the mission and welfare of Soldiers.
Command Sgt. Maj. Sean Sweeney, 2nd Battalion, 39th Infantry Regiment senior enlisted leader, cautioned the new NCOs to “never forget where you came from or that you lead by example and always take care of your Soldiers.”
He charged them with using other NCOs in their units to help them grow as leaders.
During the ceremony each new NCO would cross under an arch and crossed sabers. The would also take the charge of the NCO and recite the NCO Creed.
Other NCOs dressed in period uniforms would light candles signifying different aspects of the Corps. Gold represents the birth of the NCO Corps; red signifies the blood shed ensuring liberty; white symbolizes purity; and blue the future and loyalty to the Nation.
Retired Command Sgt. Maj. Michael V. Camacho, who serves as a Department of the Army Civilian in the 165th Infantry Brigade, said the day was monumental in the Soldiers’ careers.
“We gather here to not just to celebrate a promotion, but to celebrate an achievement that is monumental in your career,” said Camacho, whose last assignment was as U.S. Army Central’s Inspector General sergeant major.
“The title of noncommissioned officer is more than just a rank. It embodies a legacy, a profound responsibility, an extraordinary opportunity to make a real difference in our Army today.”
He called on them to mentor their troops and make them great.
“Good mentors will take you to midfield,” he added, “but great mentors take you to the goal line. I want you to remember the privilege you hold as an NCO, you have the power to shape the future of our Army one Soldier at a time.”
The Soldiers inducted into the NCO Corps at the ceremony are:
Sgt. Carlos Alvarez
Sgt. Armin Besic
Cpl. Alexander Biggs
Sgt. Kaevone Camacho
Sgt. Rashawn Copeland
Sgt. Eric Cospy
Sgt. Amber Douglas
Cpl. Regine Fersoma
Sgt. Robert Korboi
Sgt. Pablo MartinezLong Jr.
Cpl. Kayla Rios Mejia
Sgt. Ryan Mendez
Sgt. Pamela Ramos
Sgt. Shanae Robinson
Sgt. Leonardo Rodriguez
Sgt. Courtney Wilson