Across the threshold: 16 Soldiers join the NCO Corps

Fort Jackson recognized newly promoted sergeants who joined the Noncommissioned Officer Corps with a ceremony Feb. 27.



Sixteen Soldiers crossed the threshold under crossed sabers and into the Corps, also known as “the Backbone of the Army.”



The NCO traces its lineage back to the American Revolution when Baron Friedrich Wilhelm von Steuben began training Soldiers at Valley Forge in 1778.



He took 100 of the best Continental Army soldiers and trained them to be experts in drill and ceremony, marksmanship and taking care of other troops.



These troops returned to the force and began training the rest of the army.



Today, NCOs are charged with the training of Soldiers, accomplishment of the mission and welfare of Soldiers.



Command Sgt. Maj. Sean Sweeney, 2nd Battalion, 39th Infantry Regiment senior enlisted leader, cautioned the new NCOs to “never forget where you came from or that you lead by example and always take care of your Soldiers.”



He charged them with using other NCOs in their units to help them grow as leaders.



During the ceremony each new NCO would cross under an arch and crossed sabers. The would also take the charge of the NCO and recite the NCO Creed.



Other NCOs dressed in period uniforms would light candles signifying different aspects of the Corps. Gold represents the birth of the NCO Corps; red signifies the blood shed ensuring liberty; white symbolizes purity; and blue the future and loyalty to the Nation.



Retired Command Sgt. Maj. Michael V. Camacho, who serves as a Department of the Army Civilian in the 165th Infantry Brigade, said the day was monumental in the Soldiers’ careers.



“We gather here to not just to celebrate a promotion, but to celebrate an achievement that is monumental in your career,” said Camacho, whose last assignment was as U.S. Army Central’s Inspector General sergeant major.



“The title of noncommissioned officer is more than just a rank. It embodies a legacy, a profound responsibility, an extraordinary opportunity to make a real difference in our Army today.”



He called on them to mentor their troops and make them great.



“Good mentors will take you to midfield,” he added, “but great mentors take you to the goal line. I want you to remember the privilege you hold as an NCO, you have the power to shape the future of our Army one Soldier at a time.”



The Soldiers inducted into the NCO Corps at the ceremony are:



Sgt. Carlos Alvarez

Sgt. Armin Besic

Cpl. Alexander Biggs

Sgt. Kaevone Camacho

Sgt. Rashawn Copeland

Sgt. Eric Cospy

Sgt. Amber Douglas

Cpl. Regine Fersoma

Sgt. Robert Korboi

Sgt. Pablo MartinezLong Jr.

Cpl. Kayla Rios Mejia

Sgt. Ryan Mendez

Sgt. Pamela Ramos

Sgt. Shanae Robinson

Sgt. Leonardo Rodriguez

Sgt. Courtney Wilson

