Courtesy Photo | "Wings of Fire"-flavored chicken is one of several items featured in the new Prepared Foods Chicken display at the Fort Lee, Virginia, Commissary, March 6. Commissary patrons at five stores in Virginia now have another option for ready-to-heat prepared meals with the addition of this chicken grab-n-go program. (DeCA photo by Jacob Oliver) see less | View Image Page

DeCA unveils Prepared Foods Chicken at five stores with plans to expand to more commissaries

By DeCA Corporate Communications

FORT LEE, Va. – Commissary patrons in five Virginia stores now have another option for ready-to-heat prepared meals as the Defense Commissary Agency (DeCA) announces the addition of its Prepared Foods Chicken grab-n-go program.

The chicken program is a partnership between commissary supplier Military Deli & Bakery Services, Inc. (MDBS) and Tyson Foods to offer prepared wings, tenders, popcorn chicken, drumsticks, grilled chicken and more.

DeCA started the rollout March 6 at Fort Lee, Naval Air Station Oceana, Naval Amphibious Base Little Creek at Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story, and Fort Eustis and Langley Air Force Base at Joint Base Langley-Eustis in Virginia. There are plans to expand to more stateside stores.

“With ‘ready-to-heat’ options like Prepared Foods Chicken, our goal is to create meal solution centers in our stores that offer our patrons a cost-effective, one-stop-shop for tasty and healthy prepared meals for lunch or even later for dinner,” said James R. Taylor chief of fresh, Deli/Bakery/Prepared Foods categories within the agency’s Sales, Fresh Directorate.

Military and government patrons increasingly expect clean, high-quality, protein-packed grab-and-go solutions that align with active, service-driven lifestyles, said Patty Watson, Vice President Military Deli & Bakery Services.

“Prepared Foods Chicken is designed to meet the expectation of commissary customers by providing convenient, flavorful and responsibly prepared chicken offerings that deliver consistent quality, value and ease for those who serve,” she said.

Prepared Foods Chicken products will be displayed in distinct coolers featuring a wide assortment of Tyson® Chicken items packaged in clear, tamper-proof wrapping. Here’s what shoppers can expect to see; items will vary from store to store:

· Tyson® FC Honey BBQ Wings · Tyson® FC Oven Roasted · Tyson® FC Hot 'N Spicy Chicken Tenderloins · Tyson® FC Homestyle Ckn Tenderloins · Tyson® FC BBQ Ckn Drumsticks · Tyson® FC Chili Mango Ckn Drumsticks · Tyson® FC Wings Of Fire® · Tyson® FC Authentically Grilled Breast Chunk · Tyson® Mini FC Breaded Chicken Bites · Tyson® Honey Stung® FC Wings · Shredded rotisserie chicken · Chicken salad · Chicken dips · Chef salads featuring chicken · Whole COLD rotisserie chicken · Chicken Caesar wraps · Chicken Dinners

“With greater assortment, reliable distribution and procurement of high-quality products, MDBS envisions that this fresh new grab-n-go concept – Prepared Foods Chicken – will significantly enhance DeCA’s prepared meal business,” Watson said. -DeCA-

About DeCA: The Defense Commissary Agency operates a worldwide chain of commissaries providing groceries to military personnel, retirees, disabled veterans and other authorized patrons and their families in a safe and secure shopping environment. Commissaries provide a military benefit, saving authorized patrons thousands of dollars annually on their purchases compared to similar products at commercial retailers. The discounted prices include a 5-percent surcharge, which supports the costs of building, modernizing and sustaining commissary facilities. A core military family support element and valued part of military pay and benefits, commissaries contribute to family readiness, enhance the quality of life for America’s military services and their families, and help recruit and retain the best and brightest men and women to serve their country.