31st MEU | Conclusion of Exercise Iron Fist 26

U.S. Marines and Sailors with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, and Japan Ground Self-Defense Force members, pose for a photo in the closing ceremony for Iron Fist 26, at Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, March 9, 2026. Iron Fist is an annual bilateral exercise designed to increase interoperability and strengthen the relationships between the U.S Marine Corps, U.S. Navy and JGSDF. The 31st MEU is a persistent, combat credible force operating aboard the ships of the Tripoli Amphibious Ready Group in the U.S. 7th fleet area of operations, routinely interacting and operating with our allies and partners to contribute to deterrence, security, crisis response, and combat operations in the Indo-Pacific region.

CAMP HANSEN, Okinawa, Japan - Members of the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force’s Amphibious Rapid Deployment Brigade and the 3rd Amphibious Rapid Deployment Regiment, trained alongside U.S. Marines and Sailors from the 3rd Marine Expeditionary Brigade and the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit during Exercise Iron Fist 26, the 20th iteration of the bilateral exercise, conducted from Feb. 23 through March 9, 2026. The training brought together U.S. and Japanese forces to enhance interoperability and strengthen the alliance through integrated amphibious operations and combined training events.

Iron Fist 26 included events designed to strengthen the alliance and enhance combined capabilities, including field training, close air support, urban operations, key leader engagements, subject matter expert exchanges, bilateral flyovers, convoy training, and simulated air, ground, and amphibious assaults.

"This exercise was designed to enhance our interoperability and test our capacity to work as a cohesive team in the face of dynamic challenges. Iron Fist has once again demonstrated the strength of our alliance and the professionalism of the Marines and Sailors," said Colonel Chris Niedziocha, commander of the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, "May our partnership continue to grow and may the relationships we have strengthened here endure for years to come."

Members of the Amphibious Rapid Deployment Brigade embarked aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA-7) during the exercise, where they integrated with U.S. Marines and Sailors to conduct various ship-to-shore operations. The embarkation demonstrated the unified coordination between U.S. and Japanese forces as aircraft and surface craft launched from ships to move personnel and equipment ashore, demonstrating the two nations’ ability to operate seamlessly together in the air and at sea.

“Let us continue to build a strong relationship and improve bilateral operational capabilities through Iron Fist. I look forward to being able to train with you all," said Colonel Goichi Takata, 3rd Regiment Landing Team Commander, Amphibious Rapid Deployment Brigade, Japan Ground Self-Defense Force, “Our will and ability to protect our country is shown by conducting this bilateral exercise.”

Iron Fist is an annual bilateral exercise designed to increase operational integration and strengthen the relationships between the U.S. Marine Corps, the U.S. Navy, the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force, and the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force.