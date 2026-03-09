2026 U.S. Army Trials Conclude, Showcasing Warrior Ethos of Soldier-Athletes

Photo By Sgt. Treavon Triplett | Competitors in Army Trials 2026 celebrate together at the event's closing ceremony at the Fort Bliss Underwood Golf Complex in Texas, March 5, 2026. The top 40 competitors from the event will be selected to represent Team Army at the 2026 Warrior Games, June 13-20, in San Antonio. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Treavon Triplett) see less | View Image Page

Photo By Sgt. Treavon Triplett | Competitors in Army Trials 2026 celebrate together at the event's closing ceremony at...... read more read more

FORT BLISS, Texas – March 10, 2026– The 2026 U.S. Army Trials concluded with a closing ceremony at the Golden Tee Restaurant on the Underwood Golf Course, marking the end of nearly ten days of spirited competition. Approximately 80 wounded, ill, and injured Soldiers competed, demonstrating the heart of the Warrior Ethos in every event.

The athletes competed in a series of adaptive sports including archery, cycling, shooting, sitting volleyball, swimming, powerlifting, track, field, rowing, wheelchair rugby, and wheelchair basketball. For Dr. Tyler Bennett, Director of the Army Recovery Care Program, the Army Trials are about more than just selecting an Army Team for the Warrior Games.”

“It highlights the healing process,” said Bennett. “No matter where the Soldier is on their journey.”

Bennett also commented on the atmosphere of the trials, where strong competition was matched by a powerful sense of community: "I’d like to highlight the tremendous energy and camaraderie that I witnessed,” shared Bennett. “It’s clear our athletes take the trials very seriously while at the same time building strong bonds within their team."

The ARCP program addresses not only the physical but also the mental and emotional needs of Soldiers, helping them to either return to duty or successfully transition to civilian life.

"This program changes and saves lives," Bennett emphasized. "There are many Soldiers who have come through this program speaking of how they were in a very dark place until they received care at their Soldier Recovery Unit."

Unity being this year’s theme for the 2026 Warrior Games is fitting as Bennett shared, “Our Soldiers are united in their resilience, strength, and warrior spirit, never giving up and supporting one another.” During the ceremony, keynote speaker, U.S. Army Col.Richard Clark, acting commander of William Beaumont Army Medical Center, recognized the determination and resilience displayed by competitors throughout the Army Trials.

“This week was about more than competition,” Clark said. “It was about resilience, recovery and the strength of the human spirit. The bonds you have built here and the determination you have shown will continue to carry you forward in your recovery journey.”

The ceremony concluded with leaders presenting Adaptive Reconditioning Clinic coins to the athletes, honoring their commitment to recovery, competition and the Warrior Ethos demonstrated during Army Trials.

The athletes are competing for one of 40 spots to go on to represent Team Army at the Warrior Games in San Antonio, Texas, June 13-20, 2026 . Official results and team roster will be announced later.

About Army Trials The Army Trials is the Army’s premier adaptive sports competition for wounded, ill, and injured Soldiers and qualifying veterans. The event showcases sport as a platform for rehabilitation, unity, health and fitness. The Army Trials underscores the Army’s commitment to readiness, the Warrior Ethos, and empowering Soldiers to overcome their injury or illness. The top 40 competitors will be selected to represent Team Army at the 2026 Warrior Games.