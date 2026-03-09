DALLAS – Real heroes win big with the Army & Air Force Exchange Service. In 2025, the Exchange https://flic.kr/p/2s1ySNa.

Among the larger prizes was a https://publicaffairs-sme.com/ExchangePost/2025/09/02/army-air-force-exchange-service-red-bull-giving-away-50000-in-prizes/ won by retired Air Force Master Sgt. JR Parks, who served for 24 years and during the Vietnam War. The sweepstakes prize included a Red Bull KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition Bike and a $1,000 Visa gift card, valued at $13,499 total.

“I usually enter the Exchange sweepstake contests, but this one was a much bigger prize than I was used to seeing. I really appreciate the opportunity, and I’m glad I won,” Parks said.

MILITARY STAR regularly holds sweepstakes for cardholders, including seasonal ones to celebrate the holidays. “I thought someone was pulling my leg when I got the call that I won,” said retired Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Billy Abrams, a Veteran who won $5,000 in the MILITARY STAR card’s eighth-annual https://publicaffairs-sme.com/ExchangePost/2025/08/28/shoppers-can-win-30000-in-cash-prizes-in-military-stars-home-for-the-holidays-sweepstakes/.

“I was watching a NASCAR race when I got the news and assumed a Navy buddy was messing with me before I remembered the contest. I used my MILITARY STAR card a couple of times that month at the Edwards Exchange, and that’s all the luck I needed to win.”

The Exchange has sweepstakes for various communities, including military kids. The https://publicaffairs-sme.com/ExchangePost/2025/09/24/military-kids-turn-good-grades-into-big-rewards-with-the-army-air-force-exchange-services-you-made-the-grade-program/ has rewarded students in first through 12th grade for above-average grades to encourage and inspire them to continue studying hard. Ninth grader Trenton Hall took home the grand prize in the form of a $2,000 Exchange gift card in 2025 at the Fort Gordon Exchange.

“As a parent, I felt excited and incredibly proud because Trenton loves school and puts in a lot of effort both inside and outside of the classroom,” said his mother, retired Chief Warrant Officer 3 Tameka Hall. “I truly feel blessed to have such a wonderful child.”

The Exchange hosts sweepstakes year-round, open to authorized Exchange shoppers 18 years and older, including Common Access Card holders and honorably discharged Veterans who have confirmed their eligibility to shop online. To enter, shoppers can visithttp://www.shopmyexchange.com/sweepstakes. To participate in the Free Friday drawings, shoppers can follow the Exchange on Facebook athttps://www.facebook.com/shopmyexchange/..

“It is an honor to serve and support our Nation’s heroes,” said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Rich Martinez, the Exchange’s senior enlisted advisor. “Through sweepstakes, the Exchange strives to bring joy to the military community, ensuring they know just how much we value their sacrifices and contributions.”

