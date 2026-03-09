MCIC’s Active Defense Campaign Wins Prestigious Cybersecurity Award at DOW CIO Ceremony

Photo By Petty Officer 1st Class Alexander Kubitza | Department of War Chief Information Officer Kirsten Davies hosts the annual CIO awards ceremony at the Pentagon, Washington, D.C.,, Feb. 23, 2026. (DoD photo by U.S. Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Alexander Kubitza) see less | View Image Page

FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, MD – The Marine Corps Information Command (MCIC) was recognized for its groundbreaking work in cybersecurity at the Department of War Chief Information Officer (DOW CIO) Annual Awards Ceremony on February 23, 2026. MCIC’s Active Defense Campaign Working Group (ADC WG) was awarded for its exemplary contributions to cyber defense by setting new standards for safeguarding the Department of War Information Network (DOWIN) and bolstering the Marine Corps’ readiness to counter evolving cyber threats.

The ADC WG, which spans across multiple domains and integrates various disciplines, was instrumental in developing and implementing innovative cyber defense measures. By proactively identifying and mitigating adversarial cyber activities, the team has helped secure critical assets, disrupted adversary actions, and enhanced overall national security. The group’s efforts were particularly significant in their goal to actively identify cyber threats before they manifested into full-scale attacks, ensuring that the Marine Corps and the joint force remained resilient against digital adversaries.

The ADC WG’s success was driven by its ability to combine offensive cyber operations (OCO), defensive cyberspace operations (DCO), and information operations (IO), creating a cohesive and effective defense campaign that spanned across the Marine Corps Network Enterprise. By integrating specialized elements of intelligence, legal frameworks, and influence operations, the team was able to disrupt adversarial cyber tactics and significantly reduce the efficacy of adversary activities across the cyberspace domain.

Through cutting-edge techniques, the team standardized and enhanced a new approach to gain valuable intelligence, which were then used to enhance the security of the DOWIN and provide actionable intelligence to cyber defense units, both within the Marine Corps and the whole of government.

As part of the campaign, the team utilized novel cybersecurity methods from industry sources to enhance the Marine Corps Cyber Environment (MCCE). These efforts were briefed to senior leaders at the Department of the Navy (DON), DOW, and coalition commanders, all of whom praised the team’s innovative approach to tackling modern cyber threats. The team’s work also led to the development of new defensive rules of engagement and targeted cyber operations, directly supporting the DOW’s broader cybersecurity mission.

The ADC WG’s efforts spanned across forward deployed Marine Expeditionary Forces (MEFs), joint partners, and allied cyber defense units, integrating into global defense networks. This integration not only strengthened the Marine Corps’ cybersecurity posture but also provided critical support to USCYBERCOM and other defense entities. Their work has been widely regarded as a model for future cybersecurity initiatives, both within the Marine Corps and across the U.S. military.

The ceremony highlights the team’s contributions to cybersecurity innovation and interagency collaboration, marking a significant achievement in the Marine Corps’ ability to defend against advanced persistent cyber threats.

Looking ahead, the recognition of MCIC’s ADC WG is a testament to the ongoing need for agile and innovative cyber defense strategies that remain adaptable to new and emerging threats. The team’s work set a high bar for the Department of War, encouraging further collaboration and integration across agencies and partners. As MCIC receives this prestigious award, its integration, synchronization, and coordination of information forces ensures the Corps is prepared to maintain information superiority in an increasingly complex and contested cyber domain.