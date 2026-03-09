Photo Story: Fort McCoy’s MSTC steps up to support Army Reserve Command combat medic training

Photo By Scott Sturkol | Army Reserve combat medics participate in training Feb. 23, 2026, for 68W Sustainment...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | Army Reserve combat medics participate in training Feb. 23, 2026, for 68W Sustainment Training at a building coordinated through the Medical Simulations Training Center at Fort McCoy, Wis. Between January and March 2026, more than 90 combat medics are completing the training according to career field requirements. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office) see less | View Image Page

Staff with the Fort McCoy Medical Simulation Training Center (MSTC), which is part of the Fort McCoy Directorate of Plans, Training Mobilization and Security, stepped up in early 2026 help Army Reserve Command complete 68W Sustainment Training for more than 90 combat medics before March 31.



Healthcare Instructor and Interim Director Benjamin Leonard with the Fort McCoy MSTC described the kind of training his center his completing between January and March 2026.



“We’re doing 68-Whiskey Sustainment Training, which is a two-year requirement for all combat medics to complete 72 hours of training, plus a Table 8 validation — the lane validation — where we put them into high levels of stress,” Leonard said. “There, they perform their medical care under that stress in a simulated combat environment. We also utilize the high-fidelity simulators to make sure that all the mannequins and related equipment actually give those vitals as well.



“During the training here, they’re doing everything on the patient as they would out in the real-world environment so that way they have the confidence, and we have the confidence in them as well to perform medicine to standard,” Leonard said.



Fort McCoy’s motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.” Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.



The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.



