Twentynine Palms corpsmen complete forensic healthcare course to support patient care and medical-legal readiness

TWENTYNINE PALMS, Calif. — Hospital corpsmen assigned to Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) Twentynine Palms, which supports Naval Hospital Twentynine Palms, completed a Forensic Healthcare Program (FHB) course in November 2025, preparing them to assist providers during forensic medical examinations while ensuring patient dignity, proper evidence handling and medical-legal standards are maintained.



The course equips corpsmen with the knowledge and practical skills required to assist forensic healthcare examiners during sensitive examinations involving violence, abuse and other circumstances where medical care intersects with legal documentation and evidence collection.



For Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Graham Ringer, the training combined professional curiosity with the responsibility of caring for patients during some of the most difficult moments of their lives.



“I have always had an interest in forensic pathology and I’m always looking to learn about the plethora of aspects of healthcare and medicine,” Ringer said. “It’s important for a well-rounded corpsman to understand the methodical processes that can sometimes be required in particular aspects of healthcare, and this duty can hone that skill and attention to detail.”



The course focuses on the procedures and safeguards required during a forensic healthcare exam, including maintaining chain of custody for evidence and preventing contamination that could compromise legal proceedings.



“Sticking to a methodical step-by-step procedure is imperative,” Ringer said. “The objective during a forensic healthcare exam is to ensure chain of custody and be able to speak confidently and with 100 percent certainty there is zero possibility of any sort of contamination that may find the evidence invalid.”



Participants also learned how to support patients with empathy and compassion while assisting providers with evidence collection and documentation.



“The most obvious misconception in my mind is that the process is a cold, apathetic and sterile process which can often dissuade victims from pursuing care,” Ringer said. “The amount of training time discussing providing an empathetic and comforting space to speak up and progress through the exam process at their pace erodes this misconception.”



Lt. Cmdr. Jasette Fong, the command’s Forensic Healthcare Program manager, said the course ensures corpsmen are prepared to assist providers during highly sensitive examinations while safeguarding patient wellbeing.



“Working in healthcare consists of being able to handle sensitive and personal information, and ensuring that our support staff are properly trained is even more crucial when dealing with patients impacted by violence including sexual assault, sexual abuse and intimate partner violence,” Fong said. “The goal of this course is to ensure that our corpsmen are trained in supporting the trauma-informed, compassionate care that is given to these patients during these physically daunting, mentally draining and emotionally sensitive procedures.”



During forensic examinations, corpsmen serve as trained chaperones who help protect patients while assisting examiners and maintaining proper documentation and evidence handling procedures.



“Having chaperones present during forensic examinations is a critical aspect of ensuring patient safety, patient confidentiality, and patient protection from sexual exploitation,” Fong said. “Having a chaperone present acting as an impartial observer and witness who is familiar with trauma-informed care principles, education and safety is crucial for optimizing patient comfort, patient dignity and professionalism.”



Fong noted that the corpsmen who attended the training volunteered for the responsibility and approached the course with a strong sense of commitment.



“Being a part of the FHP is not an easy task, as being a part of these exams on a repetitious basis tends to take a mental, emotional and physical toll on individuals,” she said. “The corpsmen who attended volunteered for this collateral duty and were extremely engaged and ready to become safeguards for both our patients and forensic healthcare examiners.”



Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Melissa Avila Cruz said the training offered both technical instruction and a deeper understanding of the role hospital corpsmen play in supporting patients.



“I’ve always wanted to be part of the forensic program because of the importance it comes with,” Avila Cruz said. “Being in the military you’re serving for your country and the people in it, so I wanted to serve not only my country but the people who are serving as well.”



The course emphasized both clinical preparation and patient-centered care.



“The training not only helps me understand what steps I need to take during the process, but it also helps me gain confidence in being able to help the patient in a human-to-human way rather than a corpsman-to-patient way,” Avila Cruz said.



Practical readiness was also a key focus, from preparing exam rooms to ensuring proper documentation and evidence handling.



“Something that stood out to me during the training was having our supplies immediately ready for the survivor,” Avila Cruz said. “Having the opportunity to have everything set up for them helps not only us but for the patient as well so they feel reassured that we are ready to give them the best care possible.”



The training also highlighted the collaborative nature of the FHB team, which includes providers, chaperones and victim advocates working together to support patients.



“Meeting the personnel that volunteered themselves to be a part of the forensic program opened my eyes to how not a lot of people are familiar with the program but are still willing to be part of it regardless of the time, effort or commitment due to its importance,” Avila Cruz said.



The course also addressed common misconceptions about the forensic exam process and emphasized that patients remain in control throughout the procedure.



“We provide privacy to the survivor whether they choose to make their case open or closed, do everything on their time, give them breaks, and give them the opportunity to advocate for themselves,” Avila Cruz said. “We have a go-by for everything, including swabs, blood specimens, proper labeling and documentation.”



According to Fong, the program plays an important role in ensuring military medical teams are prepared to support both service members and their families.



“Sexual assault, violence and abuse are global problems of epidemic proportions among all cultures, ethnicities and religions,” Fong said. “Having our corpsmen trained as chaperones supports the broader mission of maintaining a healthy and deployable force.”



The training strengthens the medical system’s ability to respond to these incidents while ensuring care is delivered with professionalism, compassion, and attention to patient dignity.



For Ringer, the responsibility ultimately comes down to supporting patients during one of the most vulnerable moments of their lives.



“It is a humbling opportunity to be allowed to assist victims in such a vulnerable and intimate experience in their life,” Ringer said, “and hopefully provide them with at least some small help or comfort.”