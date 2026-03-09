ARTRANS welcomes Class of 2025 to Surface Warrior Hall of Fame

Photo By Christopher Parr | Maj. Gen. (Retired) Kurt Ryan (center-right) is inducted into the Surface Warrior Hall...... read more read more Photo By Christopher Parr | Maj. Gen. (Retired) Kurt Ryan (center-right) is inducted into the Surface Warrior Hall of Fame Class of 2025 during a ceremony held February 27, 2026. Joining him were senior leaders from the U.S. Army Transportation Command, left to right, Deputy to the Commanding General Kristina O’Brien, Commanding General Maj. Gen. Lance Curtis, and Senior Enlisted Leader Command Sgt. Maj. Randy Brown. see less | View Image Page

SCOTT AFB, IL -- The U.S. Army Transportation Command (ARTRANS) inducted four distinguished members into the second class of its Surface Warrior Hall of Fame during a February 27, 2026 ceremony in the Seay Auditorium at ARTRANS headquarters.



Maj. Gen. Lance Curtis, ARTRANS commanding general, hosted the event recognizing the honorees for their enduring legacy and significant contributions to the command, the Army and the broader Surface Warrior Community.



“Each of our inductees is truly worthy of this prestigious recognition,” said Curtis. “While each was selected for their unique accomplishments, what unites them is their steadfast dedication and legendary service.

The Surface Warrior Hall of Fame Class of 2025 includes two former commanding generals, a senior executive civilian, and a former senior enlisted leader.



Maj. Gen. Kurt J. Ryan. Maj. Gen. Ryan made enduring contributions across more than three decades of military service. His extraordinary career encompassed leadership at every level, during which he distinguished himself as a true Soldier and leader. He led SDDC as its 20th Commanding General from 2016 to 2018 during a time of global engagements, heightened operational tempo, and force modernization. Ryan later served as Deputy Chief of Staff, G-4, U.S. Army Forces Command before retiring in 2021.



Maj. Gen. Susan A. Davidson. Maj. Gen. Davidson’s distinguished career reflects exceptional leadership across multiple key roles within SDDC. She commanded both the 599th and 595th Transportation Brigades, served as SDDC Deputy Commanding General from 2011 to 2012, and returned to lead the command as Commanding General from 2014 to 2016. A highly respected logistician, she later commanded the 8th Theater Sustainment Command and served as J-4, U.S. Pacific Command prior to her retirement in 2020.



Mr. William R. Lucas, SES. Mr. Lucas, a member of the Senior Executive Service, served as the first Deputy to the Commander (DTC) of SDDC and its predecessor, MTMC, from 1990 through 2005. As the command’s senior civilian leader, he served and advised seven MTMC and SDDC commanders and played a central role in guiding the command’s mission and functions. His 15-year tenure as DTC remains the longest in command history. Prior to this role, Lucas held multiple key positions within MTMC and on the Army Staff.



Command Sgt. Maj. Thomas A. Mott (Posthumous). CSM Mott served as the Senior Enlisted Leader of the Military Traffic Management Command from 1995 to 1998. Drafted into the Army in 1968, he served with distinction in the Quartermaster Corps during the Vietnam War and went on to a highly successful career as an Army Transporter. Mott retired in 1998 after more than 30 years of exceptional military service. He passed away in 2023 and was represented at the ceremony by his son, Todd Mott.



As each inductee was called to the stage to be recognized, they received a Hall of Fame lapel pin, plaque, and certificate reading: “Let it be known that, from this day forward, in recognition of their distinguished service and unparalleled contributions to the Surface Warrior community and the United States Army, the recipients are hereby inducted into the Surface Warrior Hall of Fame.”