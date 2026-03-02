(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Iron Division welcomes 41st commanding general

    Iron Division welcomes 41st commanding general

    Photo By Staff Sgt. Kenneth Shirk | The 28th Infantry Division chaplain, Lt. Col. Christopher Butera, gives the invocation...... read more read more

    FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    03.08.2026

    Story by Staff Sgt. Kenneth Shirk 

    28th Infantry Division

    The 28th Infantry Division welcomed a new commanding general while bidding farewell to its outgoing commander during a ceremony held at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pa. on March 7, 2026. Brig. Gen. Reece Lutz, previously the unit’s deputy commanding general – maneuver, officially assumed command on October 1, 2025, as the Iron Division’s 41st commander. The change of command ceremony marked the transition with the time-honored passing of the colors in front of a formation of division soldiers.
    Maj. Gen. Michael Wegscheider, the outgoing commander, received the division colors from the division's senior noncommissioned officer, Command Sgt. Maj. Joshua Porter, and passed them to Pennsylvania National Guard Adjutant General Maj. Gen. John Pippy, who then passed the flag to Brig. Gen. Lutz. Lutz's passing of the colors back to Porter, completing the ceremony.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Iron Division welcomes 41st commanding general, by SSG Kenneth Shirk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

