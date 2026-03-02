Kosovo Forces share leadership experiences with University of Pristina students

Photo By Staff Sgt. Marc Marmeto | Florida Army National Guard Maj. TJ Coleman, public affairs director for NATO-led Kosovo Force (KFOR) Regional Command-East, discusses women’s leadership during an International Women’s Day seminar in Pristina, Kosovo, March 4, 2026. The event brought together military and civilian leaders to discuss leadership, mentorship and professional development opportunities for women across military and civilian institutions. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Marc Marmeto) see less | View Image Page

PRISTINA, Kosovo — Service members from NATO’s Kosovo Force (KFOR) Regional Command-East joined representatives from Kosovo institutions and the academic community for a panel discussion at the University of Pristina March 4 focused on leadership, professional development and public service.

Held in recognition of International Women’s Day, the event brought together military and civilian professionals to share career experiences and leadership perspectives with students. The discussion was moderated by Prof. Ass. Dr. Remzie Shahini-Hoxhaj, vice dean for projects and infrastructure at the University of Pristina, who welcomed the panelists and highlighted the role of universities in fostering dialogue between students and professionals from military and public institutions.

Throughout the discussion, panelists emphasized the importance of education, resilience and preparation in developing leadership across military and civilian organizations, noting that diverse perspectives strengthen institutions and improve decision-making.

Turkish Armed Forces Lt. Tamara Kaynar, public affairs media operations officer for KFOR, shared how her career began in academia before transitioning into military service, emphasizing the importance of professionalism and preparation.

“Performance speaks louder than gender,” Kaynar said. “When you are disciplined, prepared and professional, respect follows.”

“The military is not just about fighting,” she said. “It is about leadership, teamwork, crisis management and cooperation.”

Florida Army National Guard Maj. TJ Coleman, public affairs director for KFOR RC-E, reflected on lessons learned during nearly three decades of military service and encouraged students to remain persistent when pursuing professional goals.

“The time is going to pass anyway, so just do it,” Coleman said, recalling advice from her grandmother that has guided her throughout her career.

“Stay prepared because you never know when the opportunity will come,” Coleman said.

“Show that you are competent,” she added. “No rank can beat that.”

Panelists also discussed leadership representation across institutions and noted that women currently make up approximately eight percent of KFOR personnel.

Speakers highlighted examples of women serving in senior leadership roles across Kosovo’s institutions, noting that Kosovo, which declared independence in 2008, has had two women serve as president.

Following the panel discussion, students participated in a question-and-answer session focused on career development, leadership challenges and experiences working in international environments. Panelists encouraged students to pursue opportunities in public service and emphasized that preparation, education and professional competence are essential elements of leadership.

Events such as this provide opportunities for dialogue between KFOR personnel, Kosovo institutions and the academic community while encouraging students to explore careers in public service and leadership.

KFOR continues to support a safe and secure environment and freedom of movement for all communities in Kosovo in accordance with its United Nations mandate.