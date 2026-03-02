U.S. Navy Dive and Salvage Forces Join Multinational Partners for Cobra Gold 2026

Photo By Petty Officer 2nd Class Moises Sandoval | SATTAHIP, Thailand (Feb. 23, 2026) Divers from the U.S. Navy, Royal Thai Navy (RTN), and Republic of Korea (ROK) Navy assigned to Commander, Task Group 73.6/Mobile Diving and Salvage Unit 1-3 (CTG 73.6/MDSU 1-3), RTN Dive Unit One, and ROK Navy Underwater Construction Team, come to operate together during joint exercise Cobra Gold 2026 in Sattahip, Thailand, Feb. 23, 2026. Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific/ Task Force 73 (COMLOGWESTPAC/CTF-73) sustains the U.S. Navy’s maritime forces and is responsible for all diving and salvage operations in the Western Pacific in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Moises Sandoval/Released) see less | View Image Page

SATTAHIP, Thailand – U.S. Navy divers assigned to Mobile Diving and Salvage Unit 1 began combined aircraft dive and salvage training with the Royal Thai Navy and Republic of Korea Navy as part of Exercise Cobra Gold 2026 on Feb. 23.

Cobra Gold, the largest joint military exercise in mainland Asia, brings together allied and partner nations to enhance interoperability, strengthen relationships, and improve readiness. During the exercise, divers from Commander, Task Group 73.6 are conducting aircraft recovery dives, underwater salvage training, and rigging evolutions with partner nation forces and U.S. Navy Seabees from an Underwater Construction Team.

“These training evolutions sharpen our ability to safely and effectively conduct complex dive and salvage operations,” said Master Chief Petty Officer Marshall Goble, 7th Fleet Master Diver. “Working alongside our Thai and Korean partners allows us to exchange techniques, build trust, and ensure we are ready to respond together when it matters most.”

The participation of Commander, Task Force 73 in Cobra Gold 2026 highlights the critical role of dive and salvage forces in supporting fleet readiness and maritime security across the Indo-Pacific. These capabilities enable a rapid response to maritime and recovery operations and humanitarian assistance missions, directly supporting the U.S. 7th Fleet’s ability to operate safely in the region.

Cobra Gold is the Indo-Pacific’s largest annual military exercise in mainland Asia, co-hosted by the U.S. and Thailand. The exercise brings together participants from multiple nations for military training and humanitarian projects that strengthen regional partnerships anddemonstrateU.S. commitment to Indo-Pacific security.

7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region.