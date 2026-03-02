(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Why I Serve - Spc. Mirela Arias

    Photo By Spc. Sherald McAulay | U.S. Army Spc. Mirela Arias poses in at the D.C. Safe and Beauthiful Logistic Support

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    03.06.2026

    Story by Spc. Sherald McAulay 

    Joint Task Force DC

    U.S. Army Spc. Mirella Arias, an automated logistical specialist with the Florida National Guard, joined the Army as a way to say, "Thank you, America."

    "My dad was here before me, and I joined because of him, to support my family and to serve the country,” Arias said." That was my way of saying, ‘Thank you, United States, for being a home for my father.’”

    Arias is from Lima, Peru and arrived in the U.S. in August 2024 and transitioned into military service just two months later. Soon after her arrival to America she made rapid professional and personal milestones in her civilian life as well. Arias holds a bachelor’s and a master’s degree in accounting and currently serves as an accounting coordinator for a property management firm in Florida. The National Guard provides Arias the flexibility to excel in both her military and civilian career fields.

    Currently activated in support of Washington, D.C.’s "Safe and Beautiful" mission, she manages her civilian professional certifications while maintaining her duties at the Logistics Support Area (LSA). “I am learning so much working full-time at the LSA,” Arias said. “I enjoy meeting new people and learning a little bit of everything. I’ve even learned CPR from the medics. I was also working with some of them as they explained their job that they were doing. I’m always curious, trying to talk with everybody and learn a little bit more about everything. I feel that this environment allows me to do that. And I really like it, because I'm happy to serve here.”

