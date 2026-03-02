Making a Difference: How Army Emergency Relief Keeps our Soldiers Mission Ready

Photo By Jennifer S Benson | USAG Fort Detrick Commander Col. Christopher Chung (left), Fort Detrick and USAMRDC Commander Maj. Gen. Paula Lodi (center), and USAG Fort Detrick Command Sergeant Major Erick Detrich proudly display the award Fort Detrick received in 2025 for achieving the highest Active-Duty Soldier participation among all Small Installations. The award was presented during the Army Emergency Relief Kickoff event at the Fort Detrick Community Activities Center on March 2, 2026. see less | View Image Page

When you think of Fort Detrick, what comes to mind? For many, it’s the sense of a close-knit community, the people and their willingness to support one another. That spirit of generosity is embodied in the Army Emergency Relief (AER) program—a lifeline for Soldiers and their families in times of need. This year, Fort Detrick is aiming high, with a goal of 50% Active-Duty participation in donations. It’s a challenge, but one we’re ready to meet…together.

At its heart, Army Emergency Relief is about Soldiers helping Soldiers, empowering them and enhancing their lives. It’s a program built on the foundation of camaraderie and a commitment to take care of one another. But the beauty of AER is that it’s not limited to just those in uniform—anyone can contribute to this important mission. Whether you’re a civilian, a family member, or part of the broader Fort Detrick community, your donation makes a difference.

AER: A Legacy of Support

Since its founding in 1942, AER has been a beacon of hope for Soldiers facing financial hardships. From scholarships and grants to interest-free loans, the program ensures that Soldiers can focus on their mission without the weight of financial stress. As Commanding General of the U.S. Army Medical Research and Development Command and Fort Detrick Maj. Gen. Paula Lodi stated during the AER kickoff, “Army Emergency Relief is about Soldiers helping Soldiers. It’s an impactful program that serves each and every one of us, and in turn, relies on each and every one of us to make the program successful.”

“Last year alone, Fort Detrick provided $132,000 in assistance to 50 Soldiers—an increase of $48,000 from the previous year. This is proof that the need is real, and the impact is profound,” she continued. “But AER isn’t just about numbers; it’s about people. It’s about ensuring that Soldiers can repair their vehicles, pay for emergency travel, cover funeral expenses, and keep the lights on during tough times.”

Recognizing the Heart of AER: Roger Knepper

At the heart of Fort Detrick’s AER campaign is Rodger Knepper, the AER Officer and Financial Readiness Program Manager. For six years, Rodger has poured his time, skills, energy, and heart into making AER a success. His efforts have not gone unnoticed. As Maj. Gen. Lodi highlighted, “Rodger’s been the heart and soul of the AER campaign for the last several years. He goes above and beyond every day to show up and support our Soldiers.” Rodger’s dedication extends beyond Fort Detrick. During the recent government shutdown, he worked tirelessly to ensure Soldiers would receive their paychecks (if they didn’t get paid), even assisting other installations with their financial planning. His commitment to the cause earned him well-deserved recognition from both Maj. Gen. Lodi and Fort Detrick USAG Commander Col. Christopher Chung, and it’s clear that Fort Detrick’s AER program wouldn’t be the same without him.

The 2026 Goal and the power of Soldiers helping Soldiers

For our Active-Duty Soldiers, the goal is 50% participation this year. Every dollar donated helps keep our Soldiers mission ready by alleviating financial stress, so they can focus on the mission without worrying about unexpected expenses. Together, we can create a ripple effect of generosity and support that strengthens not only our community but our Army.

A Call to Action Fort Detrick has always been a leader among small installations. Last year, Fort Detrick received the highest Active-Duty Soldier participation award for all small installations! This year, we’re raising the bar. With a goal of 50% participation, we’re challenging not only active duty to reach the 50% mark but encourage other service members, civilians, and family members to contribute. As Maj. Gen. Lodi said, “It’s not about how much you give, but that you give.”

Whether it’s $1, $5, or the cost of a cup of coffee, every donation matters. Together, we can ensure that no Soldier faces financial hardship alone and they can stand mission ready.

Here’s how to donate: Online, In-Person or the Checkout Line

If you prefer to donate online you can scan the QR code on the flyer attached or click on the link here https://www.armyemergencyrelief.org/donate/ .

Or click the link here and select your unit. https://give.armyemergencyrelief.org/site/TR/Events/General?company_id=1051&pg=company&fr_id=1060

Or if you prefer to donate via check or cash, you can drop donations off to: Rodger Knepper, AER Program Manager. 1520 Freedman Drive, Room 125A USAG Fort Detrick MD 21702 Desk: (301) 619-3455 Email: mailto:rodger.e.knepper.civ@army.mil

You can also donate at AAFES. When customers check out at AAFES here on Fort Detrick select “give to AER” and it will go direct to the Fort Detrick Campaign. You may not think it’s much, but every bit adds up.

Payroll deductions are also an option for those who want to make a lasting impact.