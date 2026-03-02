Fort Sill Family Life Chaplain Center provides confidential counseling support for Soldiers and families

Photo By Bryan Araujo | Chaplain (Maj.) Lisa Northway, Fort Sill Family Life Chaplain, speaks with a volunteer inside the Family Life Center at Fort Sill, Oklahoma, Feb. XX, 2026. The newly established center provides confidential counseling and advocacy services for all Department of Defense ID card holders and supports the well-being of Soldiers and families across the installation. (U.S. Army photo by Rank Bryan L. Araujo) see less | View Image Page

FORT SILL, Okla. — U.S. Army Garrison Fort Sill’s Religious Support Office dedicated its new Family Life Chaplain Counseling and Training Center Feb. 11, providing confidential counseling and resilience support to Soldiers, families and Department of Defense civilians.

Located on the fourth floor of the Fort Sill Welcome Center (Building 4700), the center provides 100 percent confidential counseling and advocacy services for all ID card holders across the installation. The center is led by Chaplain (Maj.) Lisa Northway, Fort Sill Family Life Chaplain, who provides counseling support focused on strengthening relationships, resilience and overall well-being within the military community.

“Our goal is to help Soldiers and families navigate challenges so they can remain focused on the mission,” Northway said. “When people have the support they need in their personal lives, it strengthens readiness across the force.”

Family Life Chaplains receive advanced counseling training and often hold graduate degrees in counseling or psychology. Many enter the program after years of operational ministry experience supporting Soldiers in units around the Army.

One of the most unique aspects of chaplain services is complete confidentiality. Army chaplains are the only professionals in the military authorized to provide privileged communication without mandatory reporting requirements. This allows Soldiers and family members to speak openly about personal challenges and seek guidance in a confidential environment.

“That confidentiality allows people to talk about some of the hardest parts of their lives,” Northway said. “Sometimes simply having someone listen without judgment helps people find hope and a path forward.”

The center provides counseling support for issues such as:

Marriage and relationship challenges

Stress and life transitions

Grief and loss

Parenting and family concerns

Spiritual resilience

The facility also includes a “Helping Hand Closet,” stocked with donated items to assist members of the community who may need additional support.

During the dedication ceremony, volunteers who helped refurbish the center were recognized for their contributions before a ribbon-cutting officially opened the facility.

The center also serves as a training environment where experienced Family Life Chaplains mentor other chaplains, helping expand counseling capabilities across the installation.

Northway said the center’s mission ultimately supports the Army’s broader readiness priorities by strengthening the resilience of Soldiers and families.

“When Soldiers and families are supported and resilient, they are better prepared to meet the demands of military life,” Northway said.

Family Life Chaplain services at Fort Sill are available to active-duty Soldiers, National Guard and Reserve members, Department of Defense civilians, retirees and their family members with installation access.